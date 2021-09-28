Sajan Raj Kurup wants to motivate young talent in the advertising industry

New Delhi, India, 2021-Sep-28 — /EPR Network/ — Sajan Raj Kurupis an Indian entrepreneur and businessman. He is the founder and Creative Chairman of Creativeland Asia (CLA). CLA’s activities range from advertising, brand management, design, film production, digital media, and event management.

Kurup started CLA in 2007 from his living room dining table and now serves several multinational clients. Kurup’s creative roots stem from the time he spent living on the campuses of the National Institute of Design with his father.

He also has other business ventures through his investment firm Ventureland Asia and has made investments in various startups ranging from pharmaceutical, organic farming, and even Esports gaming industries.