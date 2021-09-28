Sajan Raj Kurup wants to motivate young talent in the advertising industry

Sajan Raj Kurup wants to motivate young talent in the advertising industry

Posted on 2021-09-28 by in Internet & Online // 0 Comments

New Delhi, India, 2021-Sep-28 — /EPR Network/ — Sajan Raj Kurupis an Indian entrepreneur and businessman. He is the founder and Creative Chairman of Creativeland Asia (CLA). CLA’s activities range from advertising, brand management, design, film production, digital media, and event management.

Kurup started CLA in 2007 from his living room dining table and now serves several multinational clients. Kurup’s creative roots stem from the time he spent living on the campuses of the National Institute of Design with his father.

He also has other business ventures through his investment firm Ventureland Asia and has made investments in various startups ranging from pharmaceutical, organic farming, and even Esports gaming industries.  

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2021 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution