The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics, Southern Maryland division

Adds Dr. Mark Perry to Practice Surgeon Specializes in Treating Children and Adult Foot and Ankle Issues

LEONARDTOWN, Md., 2021-Sep-29 — /EPR Network/ — The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics, Southern Maryland division, which serves the Tri-County area with compassionate, quality, state of the art orthopaedic care, today announced the addition of Dr. Mark Perry to its staff.

Certified by the American Board of Orthopedic Surgery with over 25 years’ experience, Dr. Perry specializes in treating injuries and disorders of the foot and ankle for both children and adults.

“Dr. Perry brings with him a wealth of experience that will benefit our patients in the Tri-County area,” said managing partner, Dr. Daniel Bauk. “Our commitment has always been to provide the highest level of care to the Southern Maryland region, and we are fortunate to now add his skill and knowledge to our practice.”

Dr. Perry received his medical degree and residency from the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and has treated patients in hospital-based clinics as well as private practice. In addition, he has treated emergency patients suffering from orthopedic trauma.

“I am delighted to join this well-respected group of health care providers,” Dr. Perry said. “It is my sincere hope that my specialty will not only be an asset to The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics, Southern Maryland division, but also that I can contribute to taking this top-notch facility to the next level.”

Dr. Perry served on the faculty at the University of South Alabama and the University of Texas Southwestern School of Medicine, teaching student physicians for 23 years. He also lectured nationwide, providing continuing medical education to other physicians in orthopaedics. He is a member of the American Association of Orthopaedic Surgeons and the American Orthopaedic Foot and Ankle Society.

Dr. Perry has authored scholarly articles and textbook chapters and is an examiner for the American Board of Orthopedic Surgery. He has also provided charity care for the people in Haiti and volunteered medical support at sporting events.

Learn more about Dr. Perry and The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics, Southern Maryland division at Somdortho.com

About The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics, Southern Maryland division

For more than 30 years, The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics, Southern Maryland division has been serving the Tri-County area with compassionate, quality, state of the art orthopaedic care. Our group of Board-Certified physicians specializes in Hand & Upper Extremity, Joint Replacement, Revision Joint Replacement, Foot & Ankle and Musculoskeletal Care including Sports Medicine, Fractures & Trauma and Spinal Disorders. Our physicians are dedicated to providing the highest level of care with a range of treatment options in two convenient locations in Leonardtown and White Plains, MD.

Press contact:

Susan Cavanaugh

301-475-5555