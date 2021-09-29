Aloma Bowl’s general manager named Bowling Centers Association of Florida Manager of the Year

ORLANDO, FL, 2021-Sep-29 — /EPR Network/ — Long-time manager of Aloma Bowl, Jennifer Halpern, has been selected by the Bowling Centers Association of Florida as the Manager of the Year.

Jennifer Halpern has been with Aloma Bowling Centers for eight years and has served as the General Manager for Aloma Bowl in Winter Park for nearly five years. Before being promoted to her current position, Halpern worked her way through the ranks as the youth leagues director and league coordinator, as well as several other leadership positions.

Halpern has always had a love and passion for bowling. She first started the sport when she was young for fun with her father and later became an avid league bowler. Now, Halpern is dedicated to helping grow Aloma Bowl’s league program to pass down the passion to Orlando’s youth.

“To be selected among so many amazing candidates by the Bowling Centers Association of Florida is a true honor,” said Halpern. “This wouldn’t have been possible without the help and support from the incredible team at Aloma Bowl. My passion for bowling only continues to grow and excites me for what’s to come.”

Throughout her time at Aloma Bowl, Halpern helped to grow the center’s community involvement and programming. The entertainment center now offers something for everyone from live music to karaoke, and even themed trivia nights.

“Jennifer has proven herself as a solid GM and a true asset to our company. It’s nice to see her recognized outside our venues for a job well done,” said Matt Lienhard, Director of Operations at Aloma Bowling Centers. “All of us at Aloma Bowling Centers appreciate everything Jennifer has done for our centers and look forward to the future.”

The Bowling Centers Association of Florida is a statewide organization dedicated to promoting and enhancing the sport of bowling throughout the state of Florida. The BCAF Manager of the Year award goes to a candidate who displays strong leadership, versatility and commitment to the growth and development of center business and staff training.

Aloma Bowl offers 32 lanes, a full-service bar and grill, and an arcade right in the heart of Winter Park. It’s the perfect place for a family night out, birthday party, corporate or group event. In addition to daily deals and season specials, the center also hosts events such as live music, trivia and karaoke.

To learn more about Aloma Bowl, visit www.alomabowlfun.com.

About Aloma Bowling Centers

The Aloma Bowling Centers are the premier family entertainment venues in Central Florida, with locations in Orlando (Boardwalk Bowl), Winter Park (Aloma Bowl) and Sanford (Airport Lanes). In addition to the 144 combined lanes, each center offers billiards, a restaurant, and arcades featuring new interactive games. All venues offer great corporate and group event/party facilities. Boardwalk Bowl Entertainment Center houses 80 lanes, making it the largest bowling facility in the Southeast. For more information, visit www.AlomaBowlingCenters.com or call 407-384-0003 (prompt 1).

