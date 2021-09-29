Demand For Acrylic Monomers Market Is Expected To Increase In Coating And Painting Industry

The latest research report published by Fact.MR (Leading business and competitive intelligence provider) on the Survey of Acrylic Monomers Market is intended to offer reliable data on various key factors shaping the Acrylic Monomers Industry growth curve & outlook of Acrylic Monomers market.

Acrylic Monomers Market: Market Dynamics

The global acrylic monomers market is projected to grow from 2018 to 2028, due to the increased demand for acrylic monomers in various industries such as automotive, coating, construction, and textiles.

The demand for acrylic monomers is expected to increase in the coating and painting industry, due to the growing infrastructure and improvements in the standard of living of people. The demand for acrylic monomers in the U.S., Germany, China, India, and Japan is rising, because these countries consume significant amounts of acrylic monomers due to the growing various end-use industries such as textiles, automotive, coating, construction, and infrastructure development activities.

Acrylic Monomers Market: Segments:

Based on product type, the global acrylic monomers market is segmented into:

Butyl Acrylate Monomers

Methyl Acrylate Monomers

Ethyl Acrylate Monomers

2 Ethyl Hexyl Acrylate Monomers (2-EHA Monomers)

Others

Based on application, the global acrylic monomers market is segmented into:

Paints & Coatings

Adhesives & Sealants

Plastics

Printing Inks

Others

Based on end user, the global acrylic monomers market is segmented into:

Textiles

Automotive

Oil and Gas

Construction

Painting

Details regarding latest innovations and development in Acrylic Monomers and how it is gaining customer traction during the forecast period.

Analysis about the customer demand of the products and how it is likely to evolve in coming years.

Latest regulations enforced by government bodies and local agencies and their impact on Demand of Acrylic Monomers Market .

Insights about adoption of new technologies and its influence on the Acrylic Monomers market Size.

Overview of the impact of COVID-19 on Acrylic Monomers Market and economic disruptions caused by the pandemic.

Evaluates post-pandemic impact on the Sales of Acrylic Monomers Market during the forecast period.

Acrylic Monomers Market: Key Participants-

Some of the major key players in the acrylic monomers market are:

Hitachi Chemical Co. Ltd

New Japan Chemical Co Ltd.

The Dow Chemical Company

BASF SE

Arkema S.A.

Evonik Industries AG

Kuraray Co. Ltd

