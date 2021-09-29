Digestive Enzyme Supplements Market Potential Scope, Drivers, Technology Estimates and Forecast Report

Felton, Calif., USA, Sep 29, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Digestive Enzyme Supplements Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Global Digestive Enzyme Supplements Market is expected to reach USD 1.6 billion by 2025. Digestive enzymes are a multifaceted protein prepared by the body to support break down of food into smaller molecules. Digestive Enzyme Supplements are in a chewable tablet or pill form with one or a combination of multiple digestive enzymes.

Key Players:

Klaire Laboratories

Enzymes

ProteoZymes

National Enzyme Company

Enzymedica

AST Enzymes

VEMO 99 OOD

Advanced Vital Enzymes Pvt. Ltd.

Zeus Biotech Limited

Vox Nutrition Inc.

Enzyme Bioscience Pvt. Ltd.

Metagenics

Growth Drivers:

These supplements support healthy digestion, optimize the breakdown of protein, fats, and carbohydrates, reduce constipation, gas, bloating, and indigestion following meals, and support colon health. Pancrelipase (PEZ) help to digest proteins, fats, and sugars. The digestive enzyme supplements market is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe.

The factors that are playing a major role in the growth of digestive enzyme supplements market are rising awareness among populace regarding a healthy lifestyle, growth in gastrointestinal tract diseases, and growing number of manufacturers with innovation in their products. However, the side effects of product and the high cost of products may restrain overall market growth in the years to come. Digestive enzyme supplements industry is segmented based on origin, application, distribution channel, and region.

Origin Outlook:

Animal

Plant

Microbial

Application Outlook:

Additional supplements

Medical & infant nutrition

Sports nutrition

Additional supplements accounted for the substantial market share of digestive enzyme supplements and are estimated to continue its dominance in the years to come. The reason behind the overall market growth could be rising expenditures on new supplements, and growing awareness among populace regarding weight loss and maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Also, the sports nutrition sector is estimated to grow at fastest pace in the years to come.

Regional Outlook:

Globally, North America accounted for the significant market share of digestive enzyme supplements and is estimated to lead the overall market in the years to come. The reason behind the overall market growth could be the presence of key manufacturers in the region, rising usage along with high nutritional content and reduced calorie level, and increasing awareness among populace regarding nutritional supplements. The United States is a major consumer of digestive enzyme supplements in this region.

Europe and the Asia Pacific are estimated to have a positive influence on the future growth. Europe is the second largest region with significant market share. However, Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period. The aspects that may be ascribed to the growth comprise a rise in expenditure on health nutrition and rising sports activities in the region. The developing countries like China and India are the major consumers in this region.

