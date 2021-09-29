Blue Prism Technology Services Market: Recent Industry Developments and Growth Strategies Adopted by Players

ICT companies are extensively adopting technologies such as cloud computing and artificial intelligence to ensure seamless operations as teams continue working from home. Focus on fast automation, use of real-time operation within various end-use sectors such as automotive, food & beverage and others will provide stimulus to the growth.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Blue Prism Technology Service. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Blue Prism Technology Service Market across various industries and regions.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Blue Prism Technology Service market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Blue Prism Technology Service

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Blue Prism Technology Service, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Blue Prism Technology Service Market.

Fact.MR recently published a market study that sheds light on key aspects that have significant influence on growth of the Blue Prism technology services market during 2018-2028. The report finds that the ubiquity of robot process automation (RPA) tools across most industrial sectors is giving an impetus to the development of Blue Prism technology services.

According to the Fact.MR report,volume sales of the Blue Prism technology services is envisaged to increase by 35.6% in 2018 over 2017.

The report remains bullish on remarkable growth prospects of the Blue Prism technology services market through 2028, as diverse end-user industries are willing to make long-term investments in Blue Prism technology services to expand their productivity.

As a majority of mainstream enterprises are concentrating their efforts on acquiring and expanding their RPA initiatives, the Blue Prism technology services market is drawing attention of various industrial sectors.

Vendors in the Blue Prism technology services market are introducing advanced Blue Prism technology services that enable end-users to incorporate innovations in intelligent automation. Along with advanced features, offering greater flexibility, scalability, security, and control to their Blue Prism technology services remains a major focus for Blue Prism technology services market players.

Rising Popularity of RPA Tools across Diverse Industrial Sectors Complements Market Growth

The enterprise-wide digital transformation is boosting adoption of automation tools, such as Blue Prism technology services, across multiple industrial sectors. Growing needs for RPA tools to improve business efficiency and productivity of white-collar processes attracting a wide range of industries, such as transportation & logistics, IT & telecom, and Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BSFI), to invest in Blue Prism technology services market.

“RPA tools or software are robots integrated with a variety of Blue Prism technology services and are used to replace human workforce with digital workforce in various industries. Depending on the specific end-user requirements, vendors in the Blue Prism technology services market are modifying features of RPA tool using specific Blue Prism technology services to expand their reach across industrial sectors. Blue Prism technology services market players are expanding their partner ecosystem to leverage the dramatic rise in adoption of RPA tools and gain momentum in the Blue Prism technology services market,” says a senior analyst at Fact.MR.

Adoption of Blue Prism Technology Services in SMEs Grows at a Rapid Pace

As the negative impacts of the great recessions are ebbing away, the number of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) across the world is increasing at a positive rate. A majority of SMEs are inclined towards investing heavily in innovation and intelligent automation, and thereby, the mounting number of SMEs is likely to accelerate the expansion of the Blue Prism technology services market.

The Fact.MR report finds that adoption of Blue Prism technology services among SMEs is escalating at a relatively higher rate than in large enterprises. As SMEs are investing heavily in automation services, such as Blue Prism technology services, to boost their productivity and inclusive growth, SMEs are outperforming large enterprises in terms of value added, which is redefining marketing strategies of Blue Prism technology services providers.

According to the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), the number of small businesses in the U.S. exceeded 30 million in 2015 with over 47.5% employment share in the country. According to a report published by the European Commission, the number of SMEs in the UK increased from 1.87 million to 1.97 million during 2015-2016. Stakeholders in the Blue Prism technology services market eye proliferation of SMEs as a lucrative growth opportunity to boost adoption of Blue Prism technology services.

This study offers forecast on the Blue Prism technology services market for the period, 2018 to 2028. A 28.8X revenue growth has been estimated for the Blue Prism technology services market through 2028.

Segmentation

The Blue Prism technology services market is broadly segmented according to geographical regions, service types, enterprise types, and end-user industries.

According to the geographical regions, the Blue Prism technology services market is segmented into four regions – North America, Latin America, Europe and Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC).

Based on the types of Blue Prism technology services, the Blue Prism technology services market is segmented into four types of services – advisory services, training services, maintenance and support, and implementation services.

According to the enterprise size, the Blue Prism technology services market is segmented into SMEs and large enterprises.

By end-user industries, the Blue Prism technology services market is categorized into leading end-user industries of Blue Prism technology services, including IT & Telecom, healthcare and life science, BFSI, travel, transportation, and logistics, and utilities and energy.

