Food Preservative Market Is Likely To Stimulating Demand For Sodium Nitrite Market

Sodium Nitrite Market: An Overview

Sodium nitrite (NaNO2) is an inorganic chemical compound, with pale yellow color, and hygroscopic in nature. It is one of the important precursors in the manufacturing of variety of organic compounds.

Its trade is subjected to various regulations across the globe. The major applications of sodium nitrite are in meat processing and pharmaceuticals.

It is also used in the manufacturing of diazo chemical compounds, dyes, and other chemicals. Sodium nitrite in its preservative form is approved by EU & USA. Several grades of sodium nitrite are available in the market including technical grade, anti-caking technical grade, food grade, and food grade with reagent.

Competitive landscape

The global sodium nitrite market is highly fragmented. A portion of the sodium nitrite is produced for captive use by the manufacturers. However, the global key players in the market include

BASF

Concern Stirol

Deepak nitrite ltd

Hualong Ammonium Nitrate Co., Ltd.

Weifang Haiye Chemistry And Industry Co. Ltd

Linyi Luguang Chemical Co., Ltd

Xiangyang Zedong Chemical Co., Ltd

URALCHEM

Radiant Indus chem Pvt Ltd

Planet Chemicals Pte Ltd

Sodium Nitrite Market: Segments

On the basis of grade, the sodium nitrite market can be segmented into-

Food Grade

Technical Grade

On the basis of end-use industry, the sodium nitrite market can be classified into-

Pharmaceuticals

Dyes & Pigments

Rubber

Construction Chemicals

Meat Processing

Textiles

Others

On the basis of geographical region, the market is segmented into-

North America

Europe

Latin America

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Sodium Nitrite Market: Dynamics

Sodium nitrite is one of the widely used food preservatives in the market. Preferentially, in the meat preservation process, it imparts reddish-pink color to the meat as well. The demand for sodium nitrite from meat processing is expected to remain moderate with the growing developments of alternate preservatives. It is used in the manufacturing of nitrous-based dyes & pigments.

The demand from this industry is expected to remain low due to the global slowdown of the nitrous dye industry. Sodium nitrite also functions as a corrosion inhibitor in paints, antifreeze, pipelines, and oil tanks. In the metal industry, it is prominently used as an oxidizing agent, including in tin metal ditinning.

It acts as a polymer inhibitor for synthetic rubber and also as an antioxidant & antiozonant that are used as rubber additives. The growth of the rubber industry is likely to increase the demand for sodium nitrite.

Sodium nitrite is used in the energy sector too. It acts as heat transfer salt in large air conditioning systems & industrial refrigeration. The demand for sodium nitrite as a coolant is expected to increase with the growing need for efficient cooling in refrigeration systems.

Fluctuations in raw material prices and the implementation of stringent trade regulations across the world are the key restraints affecting the growth of the sodium nitrite market.

The fluctuations in crude oil prices also affect sodium nitrite pricing. The global trade of sodium nitrite is affected by the trade war between global economies such as Japan & South Korea, China, and the U.S., and others. Manufacturers in China have been reported to operate at reduced capacities.

