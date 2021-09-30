Instagram Supermodel Lisa Bree Hoggarth Takes The Fight To Influencer Marketing

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA, 2021-Sep-30 — /EPR Network/ — Popular Australian supermodel Lisa Bree Hoggarth has retaliated strongly against the traditional level of Influencer marketing directed by social media companies. Also known as “The Game Changer”, Lisa has thrown a challenge at the Influencers and social media and lowered the bar for anyone to be a social media Influencer. “Up until twelve months ago I had 500 followers and I knew then I was an influencer, with 7 long years of solid experience in the field of face to face sales and marketing. Exactly why I want people with even 300+ followers to be paid for their time, energy and collaborations with me and my agency”, said the stunning supermodel and entrepreneur.

Pretty much anyone can get paid to work with Lisa Bree Hoggarth by messaging her on Instagram. All you have to do is be in the niche of Art, Beauty, Fashion, Fashion Magazines, Design or Music. Your work is highly valued, your dedication admired and it is understood that you will be paid for your work. She is here to fight this notion that one has to have a large following to even be considered to work with, let alone get paid for their time and work.

“I want to dismantle this ugly elitism that has formed at the top of every nation’s social media that unless you have a blue check or boast of a fandom of over 10,000 followers (most of which are bots), you can’t collaborate or sell your work. Not true, not with me. There’s a talent gap in the market that I want to fill, and I am filling it. It’s creating long term relationships between my influencers and I, and beneficial for everyone. With abundance of talent, with encouragement, collaboration, opportunity, financial independence and an intelligent solution. Get in touch, people!

About:

Lisa Bree Hoggarth is an Australian supermodel and an Influencer. She likes to work with or promote new talent through her agency. She is also an activist against Narcissistic abusers.

Media Contact:

Email Id: ohmygod@lisahoggarth.com

Instagram Agency: – https://instagram.com/hallways_are_runways_agency?utm_medium=copy_link

Website: https://lisahoggarth.com/