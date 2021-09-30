New Book by Scott Ward: Rebel- The American Iliad

NYC, USA, 2021-Sep-30 — /EPR Network/ — ADELAIDE BOOKS is proud to present the latest work by Scott Ward: Rebel: The American Iliad

“The word ‘rebel’ evokes a thousand images, both in classical and contemporary literature. Scott Ward’s imaginative novel in verse describes many of those evocative images: the American Civil War; love between a black woman and a white man; sexual exploitation; family disfunction; violence in many forms. Unlike any book I know of, this novel plows rich ground across a virgin literary landscape.” — Wayne Flynt, Distinguished University Professor Emeritus, Auburn University

Scott Ward is the author of two previous books of poetry. He is a professor at Eckerd College and lives in St. Petersburg, Florida, with his wife Jana.

Title:  Rebel: The American Iliad
Author:  Scott Ward
Publisher: Adelaide Books
Publisher Website: https://adelaidebooks.org/
Publisher Email: info@adelaidebooks.org
ISBN:  978-1954351394
Price:  $24.20
Page Count:  574 pages
Formats: Paperback

 

Description of the company: ADELAIDE BOOKS LLC is a New York based independent company dedicated to publishing literary fiction and creative nonfiction. It was founded in July 2017 as an imprint of the Adelaide Literary Magazine, with the aim to facilitate publishing of novels, memoirs, and collections of short stories, poems, and essays by contributing authors of our magazine and other qualified writers.

 

