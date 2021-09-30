New Book by Scott Ward: Rebel- The American Iliad

NYC, USA, 2021-Sep-30 — /EPR Network/ — ADELAIDE BOOKS is proud to present the latest work by Scott Ward: Rebel: The American Iliad

“The word ‘rebel’ evokes a thousand images, both in classical and contemporary literature. Scott Ward’s imaginative novel in verse describes many of those evocative images: the American Civil War; love between a black woman and a white man; sexual exploitation; family disfunction; violence in many forms. Unlike any book I know of, this novel plows rich ground across a virgin literary landscape.” — Wayne Flynt, Distinguished University Professor Emeritus, Auburn University

Scott Ward is the author of two previous books of poetry. He is a professor at Eckerd College and lives in St. Petersburg, Florida, with his wife Jana.

