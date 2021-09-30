Washing Machine Market SWOT Analysis By Political, Economic and Technological Factor, 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Sep 30, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Washing Machine Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global Washing Machine Market was appreciated by US$ 22.99 billion in the year 2015. It is estimated to develop at a substantial CAGR for the duration of the prediction. The growing demand for the commercial laundry apparatus estimated to motivate the business. The business of the commercial washing machine is experiencing a changeover by means of the outline of inventive resolutions.

Key Players:

Alliance Laundry Systems LLC

Continental Girbau, Inc.

AB Electrolux

Fisher & Paykel Appliances Ltd (Haier New Zealand Investment Holding Co.)

GE Appliances (Haier Co., Ltd.)

Haier Electronics Group Co Ltd. (Qingdao Haier Co., Ltd)

IFB Industries Ltd.

LG Electronics Inc.

MIRC Electronics Limited (Onida)

Panasonic Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH (BSH Home Appliances Group)

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Growth Drivers:

The outline of card centered laundry compensation methods such as an alternative for the coin laundries, is transforming the sector of laundry for improved mechanization. The outline of the next-generation washing machine makes use of expertise for the well-organized usage of water and electricity, estimated to take an optimistic influence on the demand for these products above the following nine years.

Product Outlook:

Fully automatic Front load Top load

Semi-automatic

Dryers

Technology Outlook:

Smart connected washing machine

Conventional washing machine

Capacity Outlook:

Below 6 kg

1 to 8 kg

Above 8 kg

End-Use Outlook:

Commercial

Residential

Application Outlook:

Healthcare

Hospitality

Regional Outlook:

By the source of geography, the Asia Pacific’s business of washing machine held a market stake of more than 40% of the income during the year 2015. The development was credited to the enormous infiltration of these merchandises in the market of China. The speedily growing populace of middle class, together with the growing demand for fully automatic type and smart coupled washing machines from the developing nations of Vietnam, India and Indonesia is expected to fund to the provincial demand.

The growing demand for energy effective machines in the U.S.A. is motivating the demand for the washing machines in North America. Additionally; the provincial market expected to observe a sizeable development due to the necessity for substituting the old-style with smart coupled machineries.

