Developments In Modernized Non-lethal Weapons Are Expected To Propel Market Sales Of Riot Gears

Introduction

In recent years the governments of various leading economies have started to invest in up-gradation of pre-existing gears of internal law enforcement forces.

Factors such as growing dissatisfaction of citizens against their local government and new developments in the sector of modernized non-lethal weapons are expected to propel the market of riot gears. Owing to the mentioned factors the respective market is expected to grow steadily with a steady growth during the forecast period.

Riot Gear market: Regional Overview

Currently United States stands as the largest market for riot gears, while the European market is experiencing highest growth rate due to increased budgets towards riot control equipment modernization. The market is also expected to grow in African countries due to increased discontent of populous belonging to Nigeria, Kenya, Sudan, and South Africa among others.

Similar trends are noticed in the Asia Pacific where government in Hong Kong and Taiwan are facing significant discontent from their populous. Japanese and Indian governments have also shown commitment towards purchasing modernized equipment for their law enforcement wings. Hence a steady growth can be expected in nearly every region of the globe.

Competitive landscape

The market of riot gears consists of several key players such as Damascus, Chase Tactical, Axon Enterprises, DMS Plastics, Paulson Manufacturing, IFSEC Global, Unithank International, WorldWide Tactical, Jiangsu Anhui Police Equipment Manufacturing, and several others.

The companies are focused on further advancements of their existing technology to make their product easier to use while improving its durability.

Some of the companies are focused on the development of new and advanced versions of products for a specific use. For example, Axon Enterprises have improved their tasers to reach longer distances, be more precise, and safer in comparison to their previous models.

Similarly, other competitors have also been striving to incorporate latest technology to improve security aspects of their gears. It may include addition of communication devices within the suits or change the built material used in Batons to make it unbreakable, more effective, and durable.

The market of riot gears is highly fragmented due to preferences of involved authorities.

Riot Gear Market: Segmentation

The market of riot gear can be segmented into type of equipment, end-users, and technology used.

On the basis of equipment type, the market can be segmented into:

Defensive gear Helmets Shields Gloves Vests Gas protection masks



Non- lethal offensive gear Ammunitions Gases Explosives Batons



On the basis of end-user, market is segmented into:

Police depts.

Special forces

Defense personnel

On the basis of technology, market can be divided into:

Chemical Explosives Gases

Electronic

Communication devices

Electroshock weapons

Navigation devices

Drone Surveillance

Impact of Covid -19 on riot gears market

Covid-19 has left mixed impact on the market of riot gears. Some of the European countries like Spain, Italy, and UK have seen slowdowns due to lesser public gatherings and stable social environments.

Although countries such as US have experienced increased need for gears as citizens started to protest against federal decisions regarding lockdowns and mandatory use of masks. In general mass lockdowns implemented by various governments along with citizen’s concern about spread of Covid caused a slump in the market.

Another notable factor is government’s shifted concern towards healthcare sector that caused them to delay any plans for spending on up-gradation of riot control gears. All facts considered, impact of Covid is anticipated to wear out after administrations’ return to their usual operations.

