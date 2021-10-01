Demand for Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene Is Poised to Expand at a CAGR of Around 11% over the 2021 to 2031

As per the report published by Fact.MR, the conductive plastic compounds market is anticipated to surpass US$ 20.5 billion by the end of 2031, and is poised to expand at a CAGR of around 11% over the next ten years.

Conductive plastic compounds having properties such as electrostatic discharge and electromagnetic shielding have elevated the sales of during the past half-decade and is expected to rise during the assessment period.

Medical industry is rapidly growing and new advanced devices are being introduced continuously. As the use of conductive plastic compounds particularly which are made from carbon nanotubes fillers has seen an increase in recent years and is set to showcase promising growth owing to mounting healthcare industry.

Sales of conductive plastic compounds in electric & electronics industry is seeing fastest growth compared to other industries due to their unique product attributes. These compounds are finding use in many electrical components and electronic devices, the compounds are also used as covers for electric components. Electric & electronics industry is expected to grow at substantial rate which in turn will provide influential boost to the sales of conductive plastic compounds.

The automotive industry is a lucrative end use for these compounds as the application use case of conductive plastic compounds is exclusive. Other industries which are influencing the potential volume of conductive plastic compounds are packaging, petrochemical, mining, building & construction, medical devices and industrial machinery.

“Demand for conductive plastic compounds has seen exponential rise in East Asia, and the region continues to hold a dominant position”, says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Market Segments Covered

By Resin Polyethylene Conductive Plastic Compounds Polypropylene Conductive Plastic Compounds Polyvinyl Chloride Conductive Plastic Compounds Polystyrene Conductive Plastic Compounds Engineering Plastics Polyamide Polycarbonate Polyethylene Terephthalate Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene Polybutylene Terephthalate Polyphenylene Oxide Others Polyoxymethylene Plastic Polyphenylene Sulfide Polysulfone Polytetrafluoroethylene Thermoplastic Elastomers Bioplastic Others High-impact Polystyrene Polyvinylidene Fluoride



By Filler Type: Carbon Black Carbon Fiber Carbon Nanotubes Metals Others (Including Graphite)

By End Use: Conductive Plastic Compounds for Automotive Conductive Plastic Compounds for Electric & Electronics Conductive Plastic Compounds for Building & Construction Conductive Plastic Compounds for Medical Devices Conductive Plastic Compounds for Industrial Machinery Conductive Plastic Compounds for Packaging Others (Including Petrochemical & Mining)

Region North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania Middle East & Africa



Key Takeaways from Market Study

The conductive plastic compounds market is anticipated to add 2X value by 2031.

East Asia accounts for largest market share of conductive plastic compounds holding to more than quarter of the market value.

Carbon black filler-based conductive plastic compounds holds the largest share in the market.

Polyethylene resin is used in more than half of conductive plastic compounds.

Sales of conductive plastic compounds will see highest growth in electric and electronics industry.

Carbon nanotubes based fillers are most used in manufacturing of medical devices.

Winning Strategy

Vital players have been spending on research & development to come up with newer products based on conductive plastic compounds which are used in various industries particularly in medical and automobile. These enhancements will drive the growth of conductive plastic compounds in the medium- to long-term forecast period.

More Valuable Insights

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global conductive plastic compounds market, presenting historical demand data (2016-2020) and forecast statistics for the period of 2021-2031. The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of by resin type (Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polyvinyl Chloride, Polystyrene, Engineering Plastics {Polyamide, Polycarbonate, Polyethylene Terephthalate, Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene, Polybutylene Terephthalate, Polyphenylene Oxide, Others [Polyoxymethylene Plastic, Polyphenylene Sulfide, Polysulfone and Polytetrafluoroethylene]}, Thermoplastic Elastomers, Bioplastic, Others {High impact Polystyrene and Polyvinylidene fluoride}), by filler type (carbon black, carbon fiber, carbon nanotubes, metals and others {including graphite}), by end-use (automotive industry, electrical & electronics industry, building & construction industry, medical devices industry, industrial machinery industry, packaging industry and others {including petrochemical & mining industry}) and across six major regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa).

