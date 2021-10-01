Geosynthetic Clay Liner Market Growth Analysis, Demand and Development Research Report to 2022

San Jose, California , USA, Oct 01, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The Geosynthetic Clay Liner Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

Global Geosynthetic Clay Liner Market is anticipated to reach USD 488.2 million by 2022. Geosynthetic clay liners are mixtures that comprise two layers of geotextiles that enclose a layer of sodium bentonite. The factors that propel the growth of the geosynthetic clay liner market include increasing demand for geosynthetic clay liner, rising spending for infrastructure development in India, China and Middle East nations, and rising consciousness regarding acceptance of eco-friendly products. On the other hand, there are factors that may hamper the growth of the market including fluctuating prices of raw materials.

Geosynthetic clay liner industry is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR of 4% in the upcoming period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe. Increasing consciousness regarding acceptance of eco-friendly products has led to the growth of environmental-friendly products in the geosynthetic clay liners market, that is also one of the constant key trends in the geosynthetic clay liners.

The market may be explored by type as Bentonite Fluid Loss, Bentonite Swell Index1, Bentonite Mass/Area2, GCL Peel Strength3, GCL Grab Strength3, GCL Hydrated Internal Shear Strength5, GCL Hydraulic Conductivity4 and GCL Index Flux4.The “GCL” segment led the geosynthetic clay liner market in 2015 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2022.

Application Outlook (Volume, Million Square Meters; Revenue, USD Million; 2012 – 2022)

Containment & Wastewater Treatment

Landfill

Roadways & Civil Construction

Others

Top Players Analysis covered in these report

CETCO

Nilex

GSE Holdings

Terrafix Geosynthetics Inc.

Layfield Group Ltd

GEOFABRICS

Geotech Systems Limited and many others

Regional Outlook (Volume, Million Square Meters; Revenue, USD Million; 2012 – 2022)

North America

U.S.

Europe

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Australia

Latin America

Brazil

MEA

Saudi Arabia

