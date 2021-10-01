Demand For Passenger Vehicles Will Spur Automotive Fuel Transfer Assemblies Market Sales Growth, Fact.MR Report

The Fact.MR new report on the market survey of Automotive Fuel Transfer Assemblies gives estimations of the Size of Automotive Fuel Transfer Assemblies Market and the overall Automotive Fuel Transfer Assemblies Market share of key regional segments During Forecast 2018 to 2028

Extensive rounds of primary and a comprehensive secondary research have been leveraged by the analysts at Fact.MR to arrive at various estimations and projections for Sales & Demand of Automotive Fuel Transfer Assemblies, its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and market strategies.

Global Automotive Fuel Transfer Assemblies Market: Overview

Automotive fuel transfer assemblies are used for improving the fuel system availability and safety during the transmission of fuel to the combustion unit of an automotive engine

A fuel pump transfer assembly is mounted in a fuel tank for sending fuel to a fuel injector, which includes a driving means for supplying a driving force for sending or returning fuel. With increasing temperatures and increasing electronic controls, the need for efficient coolants is also increasing.

Drivers:

Rates of fuel consumption and high efficiency are some of the major drivers for the growth of the automotive fuel transfer assemblies market.

The ability of these fuel transfer assemblies to transfer a constant pressurized fuel supply to the fuel injection from the fuel tank on the engine is escalating the demand for automotive fuel transfer assemblies.

The growing demand for passenger vehicles with technological advancements is spurring market growth. The growing automotive industry and demand for auto components are expected to support the growth of the automotive fuel transfer assemblies market.

However, the low replacement rate of fuel transfer assemblies in vehicles restrains the growth of the global automotive fuel transfer assemblies market.

Global Automotive Fuel Transfer Assemblies Market: Segmentation

The global automotive fuel transfer assemblies market is segmented on the basis of product type, vehicle type, and sales channel.

On the basis of product type, the automotive fuel transfer assemblies market is segmented as:

Brake Line

Fuel Line

Oil Line

Twin Turbo

Emission Control Line

Valve Actuation Line

Air Compressor Line

Coolant EGR, Turbo, Doser, Injector

Coolant Engine, Air Compressor

On the basis of vehicle type, the automotive fuel transfer assemblies market is segmented as:

Passenger Vehicles

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Luxury Vehicles

On the basis of sales channel, the automotive fuel transfer assemblies market is segmented as:

OEMs

Aftermarket

Global Automotive Fuel Transfer Assemblies Market: Region-wise Outlook

North American countries such as the U.S. and Canada are expected to show vigorous growth in the automotive fuel transfer assemblies market, owing to the large number vehicles production in these countries. The same perspective holds true for European countries such as Germany, Spain, and France.

These countries exhibit high potential growth in the automotive fuel transfer assemblies market, due to escalating vehicle sales and a renewed interest in electric vehicles. India and China are expected to forefront the growth of the market in the Asia Pacific region, due to the major contribution of these two economies in the automotive industry.

The aftermarket segment of the automotive fuel transfer assemblies market is expected to increase in the MEA region, due to the augmented demand for luxury vehicles in this region. Japan is also expected to show high potential for the market, due to the presence of a large number of OEMs in the country.

The automotive fuel transfer assemblies market in the Latin America region is expected to experience slow growth, due to the decline in automotive industry in the region’s largest economy, Brazil, but is projected to pick up steam in the latter stages of the forecast period.

List of the Leading Companies Profiled in the Automotive Fuel Transfer Assemblies Market are:

Key market participants of the global automotive fuel transfer assemblies markets are the following:

Robert Bosch GmbH

Akron Polymer Products

Hutchinson

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc

Kongsberg Automotive

Jalex automotive Pvt. Ltd.

