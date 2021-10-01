PVC Emulsion Market: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast up to 2031

The impact of the COVID-19 outbreak has compelled several manufacturers and industries to rethink their operations to gradually recover from the losses incurred for years to come. The organic chemicals industry suffered a huge setback due to halted production and a limited supply of raw materials.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of PVC Emulsion. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of PVC Emulsion Market across various industries and regions.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of PVC Emulsion market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of PVC Emulsion

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of PVC Emulsion, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of PVC Emulsion Market. Demand for PVC emulsions is rising owing to growing application in synthetic leather manufacturing and flooring & wall coverings. Additionally, rise in demand for automotive mastic and fabric & surface coatings is augmenting sales of PVC emulsions across geographies.

According to a latest report by fact.MR, flooring & wall covering applications are expected to hold a major chunk of the industry revenue, while the focus of the manufacturers will be on North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific for increased sales and profits. The market is expected to expand at a steady CAGR of around 4% from 2021 to 2031.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Growing application in flooring & wall coverings to boost sales.

The United States to lead North America’s market for PVC emulsions.

Germany is set to exhibit hegemony in Europe for PVC emulsions.

The market in Asia Pacific to show the fastest growth throughout the forecast period.

China, Japan, the United Kingdom, Canada, and France to remain positive in terms of industry outlook.

“PVC emulsion manufacturers are gaining traction with increase in application in printing inks, adhesives, automotive sealants, and other key application sectors,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Demand from Automotive Sector Boosting Sales

PVC emulsions have wide application in the automotive sector, such as in automotive mastics, automotive sealants, and others. With rise in application in the automotive sector, manufacturers of PVC emulsions are coming across lucrative growth scope.

According to a report published by SelectUSA, the United States, Germany, and China have some of the biggest automotive industries in the world. As stated in the report, in 2018, U.S. light vehicle sales reached 17.2 million units, the fourth straight year in which sales reached or surpassed 17 million units. US$ 105 billion is spent on research & development (R&D) activities in automotive sector, globally, every year. This represents high demand for PVC emulsions from the global automotive sector.

Who is Winning in this Space?

The market is fragmented and thriving on key industry players. In order to sail through the cut-throat competition, prominent market players are launching a wider variety of products.

For instance,

Kem One recently launched its new range of PB1156 PVC, PB1172H PVC, and others.

LG Chem launched its new range of flame- and corrosion-resistant PVC emulsion for wire sheaths, pipes, and other extensive applications, a couple of years back.

Market Segmentation by Category

Application PVC Emulsions for Flooring & Wall Coverings PVC Emulsions for Synthetic Leather Manufacturing PVC Emulsions for Automotive Mastic & Sealants PVC Emulsions for Fabric Coatings PVC Emulsions for Surface Coatings PVC Emulsions for Printing Inks & Adhesives Others

Region North America Latin America Europe Middle East and Africa (MEA) East Asia South Asia Oceania



