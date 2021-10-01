Intimate Wipes Market: Industry Analysis, Opportunity Assessment and Forecast up to 2031

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Intimate Wipes market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Intimate Wipes

Intimate Wipes Market: Segmentation

FactMR’s study has done the segmentation of intimate wipes market on the basis of product type, fragrance, application and sales channel.

Product Type

Wet Wipes

Dry Wipes

Fragrance

Standard

Scented

Application

Dryness Relief

Anti-Itch

Odor Prevention

Others

Sales Channel

Modern Trade

Medical and Drug Stores

Online Retail

Others

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia and Oceania

MEA

Intimate wipes market is anticipated to witness a notable upsurge during the forecast period 2020 to 2030, conferring to a new Fact.MR study. The study promotes crucial trends that are presently determining the growth of intimate wipes market.

This newly published and perceptive report sheds light on vital dynamics, which are likely to convert the future of intimate wipes market, in turn generating worthwhile opportunities for key companies as well as evolving players who are interested in the manufacturing of intimate wipes.

Intimate wipes market study is a detailed market intellect on key revenue progression factors, challenges, industry trends, and opportunities, which will eventually influence the growth of intimate wipes market. The report primarily conveys a summary of the intimate wipes market, considering present and upcoming personal care industry scenarios, to reveal striking sides relating to the acceptance of intimate wipes across prominent regional markets.

A detailed assessment on few of intimate wipes raw material suppliers accessible in the report allows the report readers to obtain detailed findings that have resulted from intimate wipes supply chain analysis, business execution, and value chain analysis across the regional markets incorporated in the report. A list of prominent companies functioning in intimate wipes market provided in the report enhances reliability of this ample research study.

Intimate Wipes Market: Report Summary and Scope

Study offers a comprehensive overview on diverse features that are inducing demand, revenue generation and sales in intimate wipes market across the globe.

A comprehensive estimate on intimate wipes market has also been made accessible by the experts, who have considered the market estimates on the basis of a likely scenario, an optimistic scenario, and a conservative scenario regarding sales of intimate wipes during the forecast period. Analysis and estimation of price point comparison by region and by product with the global average price has been included in this study.

Intimate Wipes Market: Analysis on Market Size Evaluation

Predictions of intimate wipes market, encompassing current as well as forthcoming projected values estimate and analysis on region-wise demand trends and price index have been assimilated in the report.

Market estimates at the regional and global scale for intimate wipes are available in terms of “US$ Mn.” A Y-o-Y growth contrast on prominent intimate wipes market segments, along with the market attractiveness valuation computes understandings brought in the report. Metrics mentioned above are also followed based on intimate wipes products where intimate wipes witness a steady demand.

Intimate Wipes Market: Scrutinized Assessment on Regional Segments

Weighted sections have been elaborated in the report on intimate wipes market, which delivers projection on the regional markets. These chapters brighten the regional macros (political economic, and business environment outlook), which are expected to have a significant impact on the growth of intimate wipes market during period of forecast.

Country-specific valuation on demand for intimate wipes has been offered for each regional market, along with the market scope estimate and forecast, price index, price point assessment, and impact analysis of dynamics of prominent regions and countries. For all regional markets Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been incorporated in the report.

Intimate Wipes Market: In-depth Analysis on Competitive Landscape

The report ends with a section on the competition scenario of intimate wipes market, along with the profiles of major companies contributing to the market expansion. Essential and up-to-date data as well as information correlated to the market performers, who principally engage in the production and supply of intimate wipes, has been brought with the help of a detailed dashboard view. Market share analysis and comparison of prominent players provided in the report permits the report readers to plan preemptive steps to advance their businesses.

Global Market for Intimate Wipes: Key Projections

In terms of revenue, Europe is expected to remain the most attractive market for intimate wipes throughout the forecast period. Demand for intimate wipes in many of the European countries is anticipated to grow even further in the coming years. The region’s market is expected to increase at a steady growth rate between 2017 and 2022. Meanwhile, factors such as increasing standard of living and rising disposable income is expected to support the growth of the market in Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ). The market in the region is projected to exhibit the highest CAGR over the assessment period.

Intimate Wipes will remain highly sought-after in 2017 and beyond. Revenues from sales of Intimate Wipes currently commands for around 68% market share globally. More than US$ 170 Mn worth Intimate Wipes are estimated to be sold worldwide by the end of 2022.

On the basis of material type, sales of intimate wipes made of cotton terry will be relatively higher as compared to other variants. Currently, the cotton terry material type segment accounts for more than one-third share of the market in terms of revenue.

Based on application, intimate wipes is mostly used for dryness relief. Intimate wipes work exceptionally well in moisturizing dry intimate areas without the use of any skin lotions.

By distribution channel, the modern trade segment is expected to retain it top position over the forecast period. In terms of revenue, the segment currently commands for close to 35% revenue share of the global market. In addition, the segment is expected to reflect an above average CAGR during 2017 to 2022.

Competition Tracking

Kimberly Clark Corporation, Nice-Pak International Limited, Prestige Brands, Inc., Procter & Gamble, Hengan International Group Company Limited, The Boots Company PLC, Premier Care Industries, Rockline Industries, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd., and Bodywise (UK) Ltd. are the leading market players mentioned in the Fact.MR report.

