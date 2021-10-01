Commercial UAV Market Vendor Landscape, Competitive Environment & Strategic Initiative, 2022

Felton, Calif., USA, Oct 01, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Commercial UAV Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Global Commercial UAV Market is anticipated to reach USD 2.07 billion by 2022 due to its growing applications in defense and agricultural sectors. UAVs (Unmanned Aerial Vehicles) are miniature pilot-free aircrafts controlled by a remote and use aerodynamics services for aerial functions and navigation. They carry payloads like parcels, medical supplies, heavy material like fire extinguishers, etc., cameras to conduct military and commercial surveillances and perform both videography and photography.

Key Players:

AeroVironment Inc.

Aurora Flight

BAE Systems PLC

Challis Heliplane UAV Inc.

Denel Dynamics

DJI Innovations

Draganflyer

Elbit Systems Ltd.

General Atomics

General Dynamics Corporation

Israel Aerospace Industries

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Growth Drivers:

Commercial UAV market is driven by factors like constant technological innovation for unmanned aerial vehicles, increase in demand due to security concerns, growing demands of high definition satellite pictures and rise in initiatives for research & development. The technological innovation like enhancements in cameras, mapping software, specifications of drone, sensory applications are fueling the commercial UAV industry.

Most of the times, aerial services require surveillance in residential areas, which may disturb privacy of people. Hence, national security and privacy issues are expected to hinder commercial UAV market growth in the years to come. Moreover, strict regulations regarding aerial services in countries like U.K and U.S is negatively affecting the progress of the market of commercial UAV. Wide acceptance of UAV in different applications require extended regulatory framework that challenges the market, especially for security reasons.

Product Outlook:

Fixed wing

Rotary blade

Nano

Hybrid

Rotary drones hold larger market share of commercial UAV owing to its extensive use by professionals for aerial video surveillance (defense sector) and aerial photography (hobbyists).

Application Outlook:

Agriculture

Energy

Government

Media & Entertainment

Military segment is expected to lead the market of commercial UAV since UAVs can effectively reduce security damage, identify and strike targets, while making it an ideal asset for defense.

Regional Outlook:

Geographically, commercial UAV industry is segmented as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW. Owing to the increased application of UAV in residential security, commercial areas and military purposes, North America is expected to dominate the market. Moreover, the growing concerns regarding terrorism and security are stimulating the demand for UAV in emerging countries of Asia Pacific.

