Growing Automobile Production And Vehicle Parc Is Driving Growth Of Automotive Bellows Market

Bellows are now recognized as an integral part of automobiles, especially in steering and suspension systems. The role of the bellows is to resist compression by force and provide excellent cushioning effect. There are several types of bellows.

Automotive Bellows Market: Introduction

Among them, folding bellows are preferred for automobiles and buses, and pleated bellows are preferred for monorail and light rail vehicles. Automotive bellows find important applications in protecting, sheathing and extending the life of various mechanical parts such as lead screws, spindles, shafts, guideways, pistons, cylinders, etc. from dust and other foreign matter.

Due to their impressive advantages over coil springs, the demand for air springs is increasing as the traction force for them increases. The bellows is the key part of the air spring. Therefore, the increasing demand for air springs will greatly contribute to the automotive bellows market.

Automotive Bellows Market: Segment

The global automotive bellows market has been segmented by material, vehicle type, sales channel, and product type.

On the basis of material, the global automotive bellows market can be segmented as:

Silicone

EPDM

Nitrile

Neoprene

Others

On the basis of vehicle type, the global automotive bellows market has been segmented as:

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

On the basis of product type, the global automotive bellows market has been segmented as:

Cross-ply Bellows

Axial Bellows

Cross Axial Bellows

On the basis of sales channel, the global automotive bellows market has been segmented as:

Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs)

Aftermarket

Automotive Bellows Market: Dynamics

The increase in automobile production and vehicle parks is one of the major factors driving the growth of the automotive bellows market. The explosive growth of automobiles, especially in some regions, has contributed significantly to spur the growth of various regional and international bellows companies.

The growing demand for superior weather-resistance, heat-resistance, oil-resistance and dust-proof bellows in the automotive industry is expected to contribute to the global automotive bellows market in the next few years.

The need for automotive bellows is growing at a good rate. However, due to the large number of manufacturers in the market, the intensity of competition is quite high.

As competition intensifies in the automotive sector as new players enter the market, players’ overall margins are expected to decrease. To maintain a good position in the market, manufacturers must offer innovative, efficient and cost-effective products.

Automotive Bellows Market: Regional Outlook

The shifting focus of the automotive industry on technological trends, including the electrification of mechanical parts and autonomous driving, is estimated to drive the demand for luxury auto parts in the global market.

This in turn is estimated to drive demand for automotive bellows during the forecast period. The fast growing automotive industry, especially in emerging countries in Asia Pacific (China, India and ASEAN), is expected to drive the demand for automotive bellows during the forecast period.

The growing demand for light commercial vehicles and passenger cars in North America and Europe, respectively, is expected to provide significant growth opportunities for automotive bellows manufacturers in the near future.

Growing demand for transportation vehicles for construction and oil and gas industries in Latin America, Middle East and Africa is expected to drive demand for automotive bellows over the next few years.

Who are the most prominent players in the Automotive Bellows market?

Examples of some of the market players identified in the value chain of the global Automotive Bellows market are:

Jefferson Rubber Works, Inc.

Sigma Polymer Industries

Boa Holding GmbH

Witzenmann GmbH

Vibration

Hyspan Precision Products, Inc.

Precision Industry

Trinity Automotive Engineering Pvt Ltd.

