Wearable Cameras Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share and Forecast 2017 to 2022

The research report titled “Wearable Cameras Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market insights 2017 to 2022” offers insights into various facets of the dynamic of the growth of the wearable cameras market. Such insights include current outlook and emerging prospects, key adoption trends, recent technological advances, and competitive dynamics.

The study evaluates the impact of key factors on the emerging competition landscape and highlights strategies that can have considerable impact of the future wearable market. The in-depth quantitative analyses include estimation of the shares and revenue size of the various segments of the global wearable cameras market. It also takes an incisive look at the evolution of the wearable cameras market by presenting estimations with respect of CAGRs and year-over-year (YoY) of the market and its segments during 2012 – 2022 and 2017–2022, respectively. These detailed insights, estimations, and projections of the wearable cameras market are covered in 14 chapters.

Chapter 1 – Executive Summary

The report begins with the executive summary of the wearable cameras market. The chapter offers a broad overview of the key trajectories of the wearable cameras market, prevailing prominent opportunities, and notable lucrative avenues. It also takes a closer at key product improvements and technological innovations in the market which are expected to shape the future contours.

Report Also Addresses:



Market Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2022)

Key Drivers and Restraints Shaping Market Growth

Segment-wise, Country-wise, and Region-wise Analysis

Competition Mapping and Benchmarking

Brand Share and Market Share Analysis

Key Product Innovations and Regulatory Climate

COVID-19 Impact on Mirror Coating Sales and How to Navigate

Recommendation on Key Winning Strategies

Chapter 2 – Outline of Global Wearable Cameras Market

The chapter defines the wearable cameras market and its taxonomy. The section offers figures on Y-o-Y growth of the market during 2012 – 2022 and estimates its size by the end of this period. The section offers a granular assessment of various drivers, restraining factors, and prominent trends. It also sheds light on supply chain dynamics and evaluates its market presence based on region.

Chapter 3 – Product Type Assessment and Forecasts of Wearable Cameras Market

The section introduces key products types in the wearable cameras market and offer insight into their size and share in the global market. The chapter compares their Y-o-Y growth figures of these product segments during 2012–2022. The various product types whose prospects in the overall wearable cameras market analyzed here are head-mount, body-mount, and ear-mount wearable cameras.

Chapter 4 – Distribution Channel Assessment and Forecasts of Wearable Cameras Market

This chapter takes a critical look at the prospects of the various distribution channels in the wearable cameras market. The section offers a comparative revenue assessment of these channels with respect to various regions in the wearable cameras market. The various segments analyzed here are hypermarket/supermarket, departmental stores, online retail, and sport stores.

Chapter 5 – Application Assessment and Forecasts of Wearable Cameras Market

The section offers size and forecasts of key application segments of the wearable cameras market. It presents critical comparisons of their size by offering estimations of Y-o-Y growth and compares their revenue. Key application areas analyzed here are sports and adventure, security, healthcare, and industrial.

Chapter 6 – Price-based Assessment and Forecasts of Wearable Cameras Market

The section introduces the various segments of the wearable cameras market based in price. The study compares their demand prospects and compares their revenue in various regions of the global wearable cameras market. Various price-based segments whose market size analyzed here are economy, mid wearable, premium, and super-premium.

Chapter 7 – Regional Assessment and Forecasts of Wearable Cameras Market

This chapter takes a granular assessment of various regional trends and evaluates their impact on the prevailing opportunities in the overall wearable cameras market. The study evaluates revenue contribution of various product, application, price-based, and distribution channel segments to the individual regional markets. Various regional markets covered in the analysis are North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Europe, Japan, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Chapter 8 – North America Assessment and Forecasts of Wearable Cameras Market

This section zeroes on in factors and dynamics that make the North America an increasingly lucrative market for wearable cameras. The insights include market size and forecasts, Y-o-Y growth figures of the regional market during 2012 – 2022. Key countries analyzed here are the U.S. and Canada.

Chapter 9 – Latin America Assessment and Forecasts of Wearable Cameras Market

The chapter takes a closer look at the regional opportunities and adoption trends in the various countries of Latin America. Key countries whose prospects are evaluated here Argentina, Brazil, and Mexico.

Chapter 10 – Europe Assessment and Forecasts of Wearable Cameras Market

The section analyses key regional trends and prospects in Europe. The study estimates the size and share of the region in the global wearable cameras market. Various countries of the region analyzed here are the U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and the Nordics.

Chapter 11– Japan Assessment and Forecasts of Wearable Cameras Market

The section evaluates the various facets underpinning the attractiveness of Japan in the overall wearable cameras market by offering insights into opportunities and demand.

Chapter 12– APEJ Assessment and Forecasts of Wearable Cameras Market

Key countries whose evolution trajectories analyzed here are China, India, Malaysia, Thailand, Singapore, and Australia.

Chapter 13– MEA Assessment and Forecasts of Wearable Cameras Market

The chapter look at the prevailing end-user trends in the MEA, trends likely to influence them, and opportunities in its various countries, including GCC, South Africa, Nigeria, and Israel.

Chapter 14 – Stakeholder Ecosystem and Competitive Landscape of Wearable Cameras Market

The section offers elaborate overview of prominent companies, their sales data and regional shares, and product development measures in the global wearable cameras market. The study also looks at the intensity of the competition and offers SWOT analysis for the same.

Top players profiled in the report are Digital Ally, Inc., Garmin International, Inc., GoPro, Inc., iON America LLC, Narrative AB, Pinnacle Security Limited, Taser International, VIEVU LLC, Hitachi, Ltd., and General Electric Company.

