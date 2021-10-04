Homewares Market Dynamics, Forecast, Analysis and Supply Demand 2017 to 2022

The insights and assessments presented in the research report titled “Homewares Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market insights 2017 to 2022” takes a critical look at various dynamics influencing the current outlook of the global homewares market, key opportunities, and untapped avenues. The analyses estimate the size and revenue shares of various segments in the homewares market and offers year-over-year comparison based on these figures in different regions. The report also takes a closer look at the various elements shaping the contours of the competitive landscape and highlights key factors influencing the dynamic. The study offers a detailed statistical analysis of the data of the growth of the homewares market by projecting CAGRs of various segments and regional markets for homewares. The detailed evaluations and assessment, and various growth projections of the homewares market are covered in 12 chapters.

Chapter 1 – Executive Summary

The introductory section offers a succinct and critical overview of the various evolution trajectories of the homewares market. The summary highlights key avenues, lucrative prospects, and emerging areas for investment by prominent companies. It offers an uncluttered view of the changing consumers preferences and proclivity shaping the future contours of the homewares market.

Chapter 2 – Outline of Global Homewares Market

The next section offers insights into the taxonomy of the homewares market, including its definition. The analysis presented in the chapter offers a critical look at the key drivers and restraining factors, prominent trends and supply chain dynamic. The chapter also assesses the prevailing pricing structure in the homeware market and a brief overview of the regulatory landscape.

Chapter 3 – Product Type Assessment and Forecasts of Global Homewares Market

The chapter introduces various key product types in the global homewares market and evaluates their prospects by offering insights into their size. The sections also offers growth forecasts of these segments. Various product segments analyzed here are home decoration products, furniture, soft furnishings, kitchenware, home appliances, lighting, storage and flooring, bathroom accessories and cleaning, tableware, and hardware tools.

Chapter 4 – Distribution Channel Assessment and Forecasts of Global Homewares Market

The chapter evaluates the share and size of various distribution channels in the global homewares market. The evaluation includes comparative assessment of the revenue contribution and Y-o-Y growth in various regions during 2012–2022. Key distribution channels in the homeware market are homeware stores, franchised stores, specialty stores, departmental stores, and online.

Chapter 5 – Regional Assessment and Forecasts of Global Homewares Market

This section offers a detailed look at the prospects and opportunities key regions and assesses their contribution to the global homewares market. It offers a comparative analysis of the revenue on the basis of product and distribution channel. Various regional markets covered in the analysis are North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Europe, Japan, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Chapter 6 – North America Assessment and Forecasts of Global Homewares Market

The chapter takes a closer look at the demand dynamics of homewares across North America. The section offers detailed insight into prospects of the regional market by analyzing the opportunities in various countries, such as the U.S. and Canada.

Chapter 7 – Latin America Assessment and Forecasts of Global Homewares Market

The section offers a detailed assessment of the size of the Latin America homewares market and offers forecast during 2017–2022. The analysis compares the revenue share of various countries with respect to various segments. Key countries analyzed in the chapter Argentina, Brazil, and Mexico.

Chapter 8 – Europe Assessment and Forecasts of Global Homewares Market

The section takes a closer look at the trends and key regulatory developments that will bolster the uptake of homewares in Europe during the assessment period. Various countries of the region analyzed here are the U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and the Nordics.

Chapter 9 – Japan Assessment and Forecasts of Global Homewares Market

The chapter evaluates prospects of the Japan homewares market and highlights promising avenues in the region.

Chapter 10 – APEJ Assessment and Forecasts of Global Homewares Market

The section assesses the key factors and emerging demand trends underpinning the attractiveness of the APEJ homewares market. The chapter takes a closer look at key investment options for homeware manufacturers in countries such as China, India, Malaysia, Thailand, Singapore, and Australia.

Chapter 11– MEA Assessment and Forecasts of Global Homewares Market

The chapter offers assessment of the prominent opportunities in the MEA market for homewares. Key countries analyzed here are GCC, South Africa, Nigeria, and Israel.

Chapter 12– Stakeholder Ecosystem and Competitive Landscape of Global Homewares Cameras Market

The study offers information of the company profiles, their offerings, and key sales data. The section offers SWOT analysis to evaluate the intensity of the prevailing competition in the global homewares market. It also takes a critical look at the major developments shaping the strategic contours in various regions.

Prominent companies profiled in the report are ARC International SA, Avon Products Inc., Conair Corporation, IKEA Systems B.V., International Cookware SAS, Libbey Inc., Lock & Lock Co Ltd., Pacific Market International, SEB SA, The Oneida Group., and Zepter International SA.

