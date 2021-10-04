Demand for Hemp Seed Peptide Market Is Expected To Ramp Up At Robust Pace during Forecast 2030

Hemp is a plant grown in the northern hemisphere that belongs to the same family as, but is different from, marijuana. Marijuana is grown to be high in tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), a chemical responsible for its psychoactive properties, while hemp is grown for non-medicinal use and contains only a small amount of THC.

The hemp seeds are used to make a wide variety of products such as hemp milk, hemp oil and hemp-based protein powder. These seeds are roughly 45 percent oil, 35 percent protein, and 10 percent carbohydrates and are environmentally friendly because they are grown without the use of herbicides, fungicides, and pesticides.

COVID-19 has significantly impacted food and beverage industry, including hemp seed peptide. Business are affected as manufacturing industries are finding difficult to sustain. Although the benefits of the hemp seed like, boosting the immune system, increasing metabolic rate are enabling growth in the market. The demand and supply of Hemp seed peptide products have been impacted; thus, these factors are leading to decline in the market growth.

These seeds are a complete source of protein as they contain all of the essential amino acids that the human body needs.

The wide spectrum of applications of hemp seed peptides in food and beverages, cosmetics, nutraceuticals and pharmaceuticals has focused on the expansion of the market around the world. Hemp peptide also has a number of health benefits that are increasing its demand in the pharmaceutical industry.

Research has shown that consuming vegetable protein can help reduce your risk of diseases such as cardiovascular disease and cancer. In addition, it offers a number of other advantages, such as: B. a strengthening of the immune system, a weight suppressant and the ability to lower blood pressure and cholesterol all contributing to the market growth during the forecast period.

The hemp seeds are edible and very nutritious with a high fiber content. Hemp proteins minimize the risk of constipation, heart disease, type 2 diabetes, and diverticular disease. The health benefits of hemp proteins include anti-fatigue effects, strengthening the immune system and protecting the kidneys. These promote normal bone health, increased and sustained energy, and rapid recovery from illness or injury.

The Food & Beverage segment is expected to have the largest market share in the forecast period due to the high fiber and protein content in hemp seeds. Hemp proteins are easy to digest and are used as an active ingredient in shakes and smoothies

The growth of the market is motivated by the improvement in economic conditions coupled with an increase in household income, which has resulted in consumers being able to spend money on foods rich in hemp protein to maintain their health. The cosmetics industry is also increasing the demand for hemp proteins due to the essential quality of the amino acids as well as the fibers that are the main ingredients in skin and hair products.

The global market for hemp seed peptides is seeing increasing demand due to the COVID-19 outbreak

COVID-19 has had a major impact on the food and beverage industries, including hemp seed peptide.

Segmentation analysis of the global Hemp Seed Peptides Market

The global Hemp Seed Peptides Market is divided into four main categories: Application, Product, Shape, and Region.

Due to Application, the Global Hemp Seed Peptide Market is segmented into:

  • Pharmaceutical
  • Food & drinks
  • cosmetics
  • Industrial
  • Other

On the Basis of the Product, the Global Hemp Seed Peptide Market is segmented into:

  • Hemp oil
  • Hemp protein
  • Hemp milk

Because of the Shape, the Global Hemp Seed Peptide Market is segmented into:

Based on the Region, the Global Hemp Seed Peptide Market is segmented as follows:

  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Europe
  • East asia
  • South asia
  • Oceania
  • Middle East and Africa

Hemp Seed Peptide Market: Regional Outlook

The United States is a leading market for hemp seed peptides in the North American region. Due to increased demand from China and India, Asia is expected to be the fastest growing region in the hemp seed peptide market. Leading manufacturers in the hemp seed peptide industry are focused on capitalizing on opportunities for emerging markets such as India and China to expand their sales base.

Hemp Seed Peptide Market: Competitive Outlook

Key market players include Navitas Organics, Blue Sky Hemp Ventures, Nutraonly (Xi’an) Nutritions Inc., ETChem, Manitoba Harvest Hemp Foods, Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd., North American Hemp & Grain Co. Ltd., Victory Hemp Foods, Trilogeneseeds, Hemp Genetics International.

