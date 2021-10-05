New Book by Marta Lee

NYC, USA, 2021-Oct-05 — /EPR Network/ — ADELAIDE BOOKS is proud to present the latest work by Marta Lee: The Journey

A historical novel THE JOURNEY deals with a family’s migration journey from Germany to Russia and finally to America. This book addresses the question of why Czarina Catherine was looking for migrants to settle the Volga River region during the 1770s. The book also speaks of why Germans were looking to move once again between the years of 1870—1900. Why and when the Germans that had settled in Russia were ready to migrate to America and elsewhere? A fictionalized family saga extending for generations based on the well-researched historical facts.

The author, Marta Lee, lives in southeast Virginia with her husband James. They have two children and four grandchildren. Marta holds a Masters’ degree in Library and Information Science. Marta has worked as a librarian at the Census Bureau, Washington Theological Union, Regent University, Yorktown Public Library and has been a volunteer librarian at a local church and at the Colonial National Historical Park. She has written on the topics of library services to distant students, inter—library loan, reference services, mentoring and public libraries.

Title: The Journey

Author: Marta Lee

Publisher: Adelaide Books

Publisher Website: https://adelaidebooks.org/

Publisher Email: info@adelaidebooks.org

ISBN: 978-1954351493

Price: $19.60

Page Count: 370 pages

Formats: Paperback

