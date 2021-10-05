New Book by Ray A. Vincent: A matter for the heart

Posted on 2021-10-05 by in Education // 0 Comments

NYC, USA, 2021-Oct-05 — /EPR Network/ — ADELAIDE BOOKS is proud to present the latest work by Ray A. Vincent: A matter for the heart

A MATTER FOR THE HEART is a love story set within socio-cultural conflicts. The story unfolds over an 18 month period (1966-68). The setting is Quebec’s ‘Quiet Revolution’—the FLQ era, the political and social upheaval in the province at that time of its history, and how they affected families and personal relationships. The story moves across rural Quebec, Montreal and Toronto.

The protagonists: a young teacher (francophone) falls in love with a beautiful young woman (Anglophone). She is a talented young lawyer moving on with her successful career with a big law firm in Montreal. Her wealthy family (of Montreal’s Westmount and Toronto’s Rosedale) are against this love-match.

The story follows the young couple’s dilemma, heartbreaks and inner struggles as they fight to see their mutual love through—a contemporary Romeo and Juliet story set in an historical context!

 

Ray A. Vincent attended Laurentian University and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology, and Certification in Social Work. He went on to work with the City of Sudbury’s Welfare Department, initially as a caseworker and later moving on to supervisory and managing positions. He spent 35 years in the “helping profession” until his retirement in 1999.

 

Title:  A matter for the heart
Author:  Ray A. Vincent
Publisher: Adelaide Books
Publisher Website: https://adelaidebooks.org/
Publisher Email: info@adelaidebooks.org
ISBN:  978-1954351417
Price:  $22.30
Page Count: 320 pages
Formats: Paperback

 

Description of the company: ADELAIDE BOOKS LLC is a New York based independent company dedicated to publishing literary fiction and creative nonfiction. It was founded in July 2017 as an imprint of the Adelaide Literary Magazine, with the aim to facilitate publishing of novels, memoirs, and collections of short stories, poems, and essays by contributing authors of our magazine and other qualified writers.

 

