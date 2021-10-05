New Book by Roy Lotz: Their Solitary Way

NYC, USA, 2021-Oct-05 — /EPR Network/ — ADELAIDE BOOKS is proud to present the latest work by Roy Lotz: Their Solitary Way

THEIR SOLITARY WAY tells the story of Joseph Zorn, a boy raised in the forests of Michigan, whose rigorous homeschooling and social isolation produce a crippling alienation in him and his siblings.

At a young age, his father’s philosophy lessons cause an internal crisis in the young boy as he wonders about the way language interferes with his experience of external reality. Despite his desperate attempts to make direct contact with the world outside his head, he always seems to be defeated, and so remains confined in his abstract mental world.

When his older siblings eventually reach the age of college, the consequences of their upbringing are revealed. One of them elopes, another commits suicide, and a third turns to alcohol. When Joseph himself goes to college to study physics, he proves completely unable to make friendships or to establish any human connections whatsoever. He begins to wonder why his father raised him in such a way as to create this painful situation.

His father’s illness bring the three surviving children home, where they angrily confront the old man, and finally discover the truth of his motives. Their Solitary Way is an abstract and introspective work that confronts a series of philosophical paradoxes.

Roy Lotz is an English teacher living in Spain. Raised in Sleepy Hollow, New York, he studied cultural anthropology at Stony Brook University, graduating summa cum laude in 2013. He wrote his honors thesis on the music of Eastern Africa, a region he twice visited during his studies. Since 2015 he has been living and working in Madrid, where he writes a blog to document his travels around Europe. An avid reader, for many years he has also been writing book reviews on the site goodreads.com, where he is one of the most-followed reviewers in Spain.

Title:  Their Solitary Way
Author:  Roy Lotz
Publisher: Adelaide Books
Publisher Website: https://adelaidebooks.org/
Publisher Email: info@adelaidebooks.org
ISBN:  978-1954351721
Price:  $22.30
Page Count:  322 pages
Formats: Paperback

 

Description of the company: ADELAIDE BOOKS LLC is a New York based independent company dedicated to publishing literary fiction and creative nonfiction. It was founded in July 2017 as an imprint of the Adelaide Literary Magazine, with the aim to facilitate publishing of novels, memoirs, and collections of short stories, poems, and essays by contributing authors of our magazine and other qualified writers.

