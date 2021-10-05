New Book by Brooke Reynolds: Healers

NYC, USA, 2021-Oct-05 — /EPR Network/ — ADELAIDE BOOKS is proud to present the latest work by Brooke Reynolds: Healers

“In the gritty, noir world of blinking neon, hard booze and flawed humanity, HEALERS raises the question of what it means to save a life, and what it means to live. This page-turner is glowing with redemption, as welcoming as a warm heart in a cold city.” –Monica Drake, award winning author of Clown Girl and The Stud Book

Dr. Scott Weaver, a snarky middle-aged dead man with a gift, hates his job. After committing suicide when one of his patients dies on the table, Scott wakes to find himself stuck in his own personal purgatory where he can only leave if he works as a “Healer” to save all the poor citizens of the corrupt Blister City. But one night on the job, he is unable to heal an old friend. Filled with the guilt, Scott travels down a dark path filled with gritty strip clubs and rundown bars. Doomed to remain stuck in his world forever, Scott is sent Malakai, a canine companion from above with just as much attitude as him. With his time in purgatory coming to an end, Malakai steers Scott is on the right path to gain redemption. But when Scott’s powers fail him again, he battles with self doubt and wonders if he healed the wrong man. He is soon faced with a devastating choice; make one last heal and redeem himself from his own personal hell or commit the ultimate sin to condemn himself in order to save countless souls from a fate worse than death.

More praise for HEALERS: “Buckle up for this rollercoaster ride of a novel that blends neo-noir, fantasy, and the transgressive into a dark, compelling, ribald tale filled with humor, tragedy, and somehow—hope. If Jim Butcher and Chuck Palahniuk had a child, it might look something like Healers.” Richard Thomas, author Disintegration, and the Thriller Award nominee, Breaker

“This debut novel by Brooke Reynolds doesn’t pull its punches. A supernatural tale which exposes the best and worst qualities of the human condition. Darkness, light, violence and sexuality collide within the pages – resulting in a moving and personal account of a troubled soul struggling with the age-old question of what is the morally correct path to take when faced with a morally corrupt world.” Ian Sputnik, Sanitarium Magazine

“Reynolds has a way of putting you right in the realness of her world’s grit and desolation that by the time she throws in the absurd, you’re so entrenched that you can’t turn back. And that’s a good thing, because her absurd is the best part.” Tamela J. Ritter, Author of From These Ashes

“Brooke Reynolds has revealed herself to be a mistress of the art of writing fiction that slices into our deepest, darkest fears with surgical precision and deadly efficiency.” Julia Kavan, Horror Author and Editor for Massacre Magazine.

“Suicide is turned inside out in this other-world adventure, where a gunshot to a man’s head is not the end he planned, where purgatory is a place called Blister City and where time is running out. Brooke Reynolds takes the reader to a dark space where healing is the only way to escape.” Landis Wade, author of the Christmas Courtroom Adventure Series and host of Charlotte Readers Podcast

Brooke Reynolds is a veterinarian from Charlotte, North Carolina. When she isn’t saving animals, she enjoys reading and writing fiction. Her stories have appeared at such online and print markets as Massacre Magazine, Fantasia Divinity, The Airgonaut, The Literary Hatchet, Ghost Parachute, Every Day Fiction, Riggwelter, Ricky’s Back Yard, Coffin Bell, Ink Stains Anthology, and Sanitarium Magazine. HEALERS is her first novel. You can follow her on twitter @psubamit or check out her website reynoldswrites.org.

Title: Healers

Author: Brooke Reynolds

Publisher: Adelaide Books

Publisher Website: https://adelaidebooks.org/

Publisher Email: info@adelaidebooks.org

ISBN: 978-1954351486

Price: $19.60

Page Count: 202 pages

Formats: Paperback

Description of the company: ADELAIDE BOOKS LLC is a New York based independent company dedicated to publishing literary fiction and creative nonfiction. It was founded in July 2017 as an imprint of the Adelaide Literary Magazine, with the aim to facilitate publishing of novels, memoirs, and collections of short stories, poems, and essays by contributing authors of our magazine and other qualified writers.