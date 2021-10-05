New Book by Christopher Amato: A Letter from Sicily

NYC, USA, 2021-Oct-05 — /EPR Network/ — ADELAIDE BOOKS is proud to present the latest work by Christopher Amato: A Letter from Sicily

A Letter from Sicily is a sweeping family saga that explores immigration in a way that’s both timely and timeless; the dramatic story follows a young orphan who struggles after leaving Sicily for the United States, and his grandson, who, more than one hundred years later, travels to Italy to explore his heritage—and falls in love. The story captures, in cinematic style, all that family life entails: love, loss, yearning, togetherness, and separation, as well as contemplating and remembering one’s roots.

“Christopher Amato tells a captivating story of hope, survival, love and the innate quest to learn about one’s family roots.” – Jacqueline Alio, author of Women of Sicily: Saints, Queens and Rebels and one of Sicily’s most talented historians.

“A touching story of a search for roots, and a timely reminder that it was immigrants who built the United States.” — Mary Taylor Simeti, author of On Persephone’s Island: A Sicilian Journal and one of the greatest authorities and writers on Sicilian food.

Christopher Amato is married, a proud father of three sons and grandfather to two intelligent, curious boys. He was born in Virginia and as a kid, moved often with his parents and seven siblings. In 1981 he earned a degree with honors in Criminology from Florida State University. A federal agent in law enforcement for nearly thirty years, he now devotes himself to writing. Christopher lives in Italy with his wife and a very needy dog.

Title: A Letter from Sicily

Author: Christopher Amato

Publisher: Adelaide Books

Publisher Website: https://adelaidebooks.org/

Publisher Email: info@adelaidebooks.org

ISBN: 978-1954351363

Price: $22.30

Page Count: 388 pages

Formats: Paperback

