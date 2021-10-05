New Book by Joshua Lakhamraju: Hell Hath No Scorn – a novella

NYC, USA, 2021-Oct-05 — /EPR Network/ — ADELAIDE BOOKS is proud to present the latest work by Joshua Lakhamraju: Hell Hath No Scorn – a novella

The story follows Ann Noyd, a successful suburban Minnesotan whose life has seemingly never been better. But despite living such a great life, Ann secretly longs to follow her psychopathic urges and become a criminal. She decides to start off by murdering her loving husband, but is caught and ends up in prison. Once she is released, she takes revenge on those who put in her prison.

Joshua Lakhamraju is the son of Indian immigrants. He currently lives in metro Atlanta.

Title:  Hell Hath No Scorn – a novella
Author:  Joshua Lakhamraju
Publisher: Adelaide Books
Publisher Website: https://adelaidebooks.org/
Publisher Email: info@adelaidebooks.org
ISBN:  978-1954351752
Price:  $19.60
Page Count:  90 pages
Formats: Paperback

 

Description of the company: ADELAIDE BOOKS LLC is a New York based independent company dedicated to publishing literary fiction and creative nonfiction. It was founded in July 2017 as an imprint of the Adelaide Literary Magazine, with the aim to facilitate publishing of novels, memoirs, and collections of short stories, poems, and essays by contributing authors of our magazine and other qualified writers.

 

