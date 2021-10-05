Zolo | Survey Reveals How the Pandemic Impacted Canadian Spending, Where they Plan to Spend Post-Pandemic

TORONTO, Canada, 2021-Oct-05 — /EPR Network/ — A new survey from Zolo reveals how Canadians are reevaluating how they spend their money after more than 18 months of pandemic restrictions. Zolo looked into how the Covid-19 pandemic impacted the spending habits of 1,120 Canadians ages 18+ and found a slim majority (46%) of Canadians plan to go back to living and spending the same as pre-COVID, while 45% plan to live a quieter life and save more money.

Leisure Spending

When asked about what they dream of doing when the pandemic ends, 32% of respondents will prioritize socializing with friends and family, and 18% want to travel internationally.

According to survey results, 32% of Canadians prioritize "socializing with friends and family," while 18% want to explore "international travel." Another 15% will "focus on repairing their finances."

The Importance of Saving

The pandemic and the ensuing economic volatility means that not all Canadians have spending on their minds — more than half of Canadians (58%) felt their finances were negatively impacted by pandemic restrictions. In fact, 16% of survey respondents listed “repairing finances” as their top post-pandemic spending priority.

Regional Spending Differences

Zolo’s survey also found regional differences in spending. Ontario residents and people living in the prairie provinces reported they plan to return to their normal spending habits once restrictions are lifted. But, BC and residents of Maritime provinces have no plans to return to normal — 67% of residents plan to live a “quieter life” when restrictions are lifted.

Other key highlights from the survey on post-pandemic spending plans include:

32% of Canadians will prioritize socializing with friends and family.

17% of Canadians will prioritize tickets to a live show as their first post-pandemic spend.

44% of Canadians will definitely treat themselves in 2021.

treat themselves in 2021. 27% will probably treat themselves in 2021.

