Security CI Welcomed New Team Members

Arlington, VA, 2021-Oct-05 — /EPR Network/ — Security CI is a trustworthy company whose main work policy is to ensure that both client and his possessions are protected 24/7. This is achieved using modern equipment and following trends in the world security camera market. Security CI has some great news for all present and future customers. Namely, its team welcomed two experienced workers who promised that they would stick to the company’s policy aimed at client’s utter protection.

Security camera installation in Arlington, VA is a professional service carried out by Security CI. Its staff visits the client’s property, either business or private, and suggests the best security camera option. The final choice depends on the client’s needs and wishes, as well as, on the number of people who circulate in the area. Security camera installation done by Security CI is timely and effective and finalized by the plan that the client approved.

Home intercom and business access control in Arlington, VA are two security solutions that Security CI offers to its clients. A team of experts employed by this company is ready to help clients restrict access to unwanted people in either family houses or business buildings. Security CI helps their customers choose among numerous home intercoms on the market, since they may be wired or wireless. Access control systems in Arlington, VA are developed to restrict access to the client’s front door, sensitive data, or file rooms.

Alarm monitoring services are done by Security CI. Alarms are of great importance in case of any problems on the client’s property since he can alert the authorities immediately and prevent any unwanted activities.

Security CI does CCTV (Closed Circuit TV) installation in Virginia. CCTV installation includes the installation of cameras, recorders, and displays for monitoring as integral parts of the professional surveillance system. Security CI’s CCTV system monitors all possible activities and actions in any place, at home, at the office, or in the store.

Security CI installs job site security cameras. Their special solar security trailer is self-sufficient and 100% powered on the solar system. The installation of this job-site security camera is easy and fast, and it is capable of remote directional and zoom control. In the era of smart technology, Security CI developed job site security camera system that allows remote alerts, strobe lights, motion alarms, and that has a loudspeaker with a special pre-recorded audio response.

Security CI is a five-star security services provider whose security team uses professional technology. This company’s office is in Arlington, VA, but it works in a large area around Washington, D.C. After one call, Security CI’s staff visits the client and explains the importance of security technology that can easily be used either at home or office. Security CI ensures that both client and his possessions are highly protected in record time.

