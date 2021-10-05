Virginia Security Service Welcomed New Team Members

Sterling, VA, 2021-Oct-05 — /EPR Network/ — Virginia Security Service is a trustworthy security firm whose services are always done following client’s wishes and plans. The scope of security services in Sterling, VA that this company offers is vast, as well as the number of security techs who work for it. These days, Virginia Security Service has expanded its team welcoming new professional security guards. There are five new members who are specially trained and experienced officers. They have passed numerous background checks and are ready to give their best to protect the client and his property.

Virginia Security Service offers armed security services in Virginia. Their armed security officers are hired to make the security level better in the assigned place and to protect all people there. Armed security services in Virginia done by Virginia Security Service imply that guns are used only if it is absolutely necessary to promote safety in the area. These armed security officers are experienced and motivated techs who are ready to utilize novel equipment that will help them serve both clients and their business best.

Virginia Security Service provides private investigation services in Sterling, VA. Private investigators who work for this company have a law enforcement background and have a vast knowledge of homicide criminal cases, theft, discrimination, or workplace violence. Respecting all Federal and State laws, Virginia Security Service’s staff can locate the missing people, do background checks, detect fraud, or carry out civil investigations. What is more, clients are always well-informed about the entire private investigation case.

Virginia Security Service offers diplomatic security services in Sterling, VA. Its employees are trained to protect diplomatic facilities and to ensure that their safety is on the highest level. The scope of diplomatic security services in Sterling, VA done by Virginia Security Service includes professional searches for suspicious cell phones, recording devices, weapons, or narcotics inside a client’s facility.

Virginia Security Service provides school security services. This firm has recruited specially trained SSAs (School Safety Agents). Their task is to provide all necessary help to teachers aimed at keeping a safe learning environment in all learning facilities. Each school security service is custom-made since no school is identical. What is also provided by Virginia Security Service is a routine checkpoint-oriented mobile patrol or a foot patrol.

Virginia Security Service is a reliable provider of professional security services. Its activities are recognized as innovative, dynamic, timely, and cost-effective. Virginia Security Service’s team consists of specially trained security guards who are ready to react instantly. These security officers have extensive military and law enforcement backgrounds. They are trained to detect all unwanted individuals on the client’s property and, what is more, to deter crime at a client’s request.

For more information, please visit: http://securityservicevirginia.com/

Contact info:

Company: Virginia Security Service

Address: 20802 Blossom Landing Way, Sterling, VA, 20165

Phone: (703) 826-0628

Email: belomirsterlingva@gmail.com

Website: http://securityservicevirginia.com/

Contact Person: Jovan Vladic