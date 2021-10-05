Ankylosing Spondylitis Treatment Karimnagar

Karimnagar, India, 2021-Oct-05 — /EPR Network/ — Ankylosing spondylitis (AS) is a type of arthritis that mainly affects the back, by causing inflammation in the spine and sacroiliac joints (lower back). This can make your back, neck, rib cage, stiff and painful predominantly in morning or after periods of rest .

In the early stages, ankylosing spondylitis is likely to cause:

stiffness and pain in your lower back in the early morning that lasts at least 30 minutes and then eases through the day or with activity

pain that wakes you in the night

pain in one or both buttocks and sometimes the backs of the thighs

In advanced cases this inflammation can lead to fusion/linking of the spine bones (ankyloses), resulting in immobile spine. In serious case this can make the spine curve forward more. This may be prevented, if you

keep active

have effective medical treatment

try to maintain a good posture

Apart from spine, it also causes pain, stiffness, swelling, warmth in shoulders, hips, heels, ribs and small joints of the hands and feet. Other possible symptoms include: soreness at the heel (enthesitis) or in the arch of your foot, pain and swelling in a finger or toe. Sometimes the eyes may be involved (iritis or uveitis) and rarely the lungs and heart can be affected. Disease course is variable among different patients. Ankylosing spondylitis commonly affects young males (20-40yrs age). We exactly don’t know what causes ankylosing spondylitis. To some extent it may be genetically inherited, but the condition isn’t always pass from a parent to their children. The HLA-B27 gene can be detected in the blood of most (90%) patients with AS.

Here are some other types of spondyloarthritis:

Non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis – the main symptoms are similar to ankylosing spondylitis – pain and stiffness around the spine. But their x-rays will be normal. Some people with this condition are later diagnosed with ankylosing spondylitis.

Psoriatic spondyloarthritis is a form of psoriatic arthritis that can occur in patients with skin psoariasis

Spondyloarthritis associated with inflammatory bowel disease, which is also called enteropathic arthritis. This is related to bowel conditions such as Crohn’s disease or ulcerative colitis.

Reactive arthritis is diagnosed when your arthritis is a reaction to an infection.

Enthesitis related juvenile idiopathic arthritis is the name used when children and teenagers develop inflammation in entheses, the sites where tendons and ligaments attach to bones.

Diagnosis

Symptoms of ankylosing spondylitis may be confused with other back pain causes. It’s usually diagnosed by a Rheumatologist, these are doctors who specialise in conditions affecting the joints, bones and muscles.

A diagnosis will be made based on several things, including: