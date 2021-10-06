Physi-Tual Capital Presents The Launch of The Physi-Tual Entertainments of Arts Warehouse, Sept 2021

Apsley, ON, 2021-Oct-06 — /EPR Network/ — AMC Publishers / Physi-Tual genre capital global group Ltd, has begun the era for a world wondrous genre of arcane told arts, especially with their vast supernatural symbolized pieces of physical formed art, simply from a starting small set of artist signed, graphite & charcoal sketched pieces, from replica to prints to begin with. www.physi-tualcap.com

With our starting, paused like play, strong action spoken art of such miraculous and arcane mystery, we can show not only you, the people of skeptics around you, thence the world around the way, the depth of beyond physical entertainment this unique genre from our starting art selection will bring, with simply a purchase of any art print in our branded Physi-Tual Capital warehouse, (priced: $60-120) to help grow this Physi-Tual era of entertainments before all senses…” (See Physi-Tual art piece L.I.P, coming soon…L.I.P)

All starting art was done by Austin M. Collings, also author of the 1 st Physi-Tual genre novel:Part 1: Insights to the spiritual world & interactions with the physical. Part 2: The spiritual capture THE WORLDS COMBINE. His quote to novel: “Once we gain insights, only then can we gain sight in things.” From the starting selection of Physi-Tual art that any individual or individuals may acquire, the entire globe may find usefulness of our future goals & plans set, that remain to be projected into beyond physical entertainment with flying colors for all to enjoy! Usefulness as we all connect with the high art symbols, the vast patterns, the true spiritual showing metaphoric colors, and simply with it in mystery before our senses. (See author interview by Literary Titan: https://literarytitan.com/2021/03/17/in-this-spiritual-world/)

The team of AMC Publishers / Physi-Tual genre capital global group Ltd, includes only two members at this commencing time, 1) Austin M. Collings, & 2) Marcia Collings, chief entrepreneur. Our passion for excellence has driven us from the beginning, and continues to drive us into the future. We know that every product counts for great interest, so we strive to make the entire shopping experience as rewarding and fun as possible in the Physi-Tual entertainments of arts warehouse. (See more about Physi-TualCap, – 1 genre business preview video https://www.physi-tualcap.com/landingpage)

In this mysterious entertainment business, it is already a magical thrill for us to express the Physi-Tual content, as our spiritual side of extensively gathered research can articulate it out physically through our production arts, so many can feel the depth of spiritual articulation we have to bring great entertainments for all, and even happily create a win situation for all, as we grow great with more entertainment pieces beyond a physical limited one, that we all can sell together now, likely to even help the world economy in certain countries as I have trademarked the Physi-Tual genre & officialized it as a brand & company globally, so everyone can be a part of this unique Physi-TualCap business. (See social links, https://www.facebook.com/AMC-Publishers-Physi-Tual-genre-capital-global-group-Ltd-106504748389464

