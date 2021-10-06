Monmouth Spine & Soft Tissue Provides Life-Changing Chiropractic Care Solutions

Morganville, NJ, 2021-Oct-06 — /EPR Network/ — Alleviating pain and boosting your core energy has become a labour of love for Dr Christopher Holmes and his team at the Monmouth Spine & Soft Tissue in Morganville, NJ.

The clinic provides life-changing chiropractic treatment that improves overall well-being. Whether you are dealing with pain or just looking to maintain optimal health, the Monmouth County chiropractic care is your solution.

Dr. Holmes leads in the diagnosis and treatment of spinal and soft tissue conditions.

Over time, the specialist centre has been opened; the team has provided chiropractic care solutions to thousands of patients from the region.

Physicians combine traditional chiropractic care with Graston, cupping, sports rehabilitation and the Active Release Technique, which is applied to the spine, joints and soft tissue-related structures.

They also offer Normatec and Rocktape which helps manage inflammation of joints and related soft tissue structures.

The clinic is now offering a new service called EPAT therapy. This is an effective treatment method: high-energy sound waves are introduced into painful areas of the body. Cleared by the FDA, it is one of the most advanced non-invasive treatment methods that works by helping to improve the regenerative potential and enhancing blood circulation to regenerate damaged tissue.

Dr Holmes, D.C. was born and raised in Marlboro, NJ, and can trace his family heritage back to the Revolutionary War; he is related to Asher Holmes, a Colonel in the New Jersey Militia.

Aside from his professional career, Dr Holmes is an 11 year Marlboro Volunteer Firefighter and past Fire Commissioner Fire District #2 Marlboro. Dr Holmes is also a volunteer football coach for Marlboro American Youth Football.

Dr Holmes is joined by Dr Michael Saccente D.C., a graduate of Palmer College of Chiropractic Florida. Michael earned his degree in Exercise Science from the University of Delaware and at Palmer, spent time as a teaching assistant to other student clinicians in the rehabilitation room.

He also treated Division 1 athletes of Bethune Cookman University, many patients from high school and college athletes, to CrossFit and Olympic weightlifters, to pediatrics and geriatrics and United States War veterans.

Michael has advanced his clinical skills through learning instrument-assisted soft tissue mobilization (IASTM), Selective Functional Movement Assessment (SFMA), spinal rehabilitation, and Motion Palpation Institute spinal and extra-spinal adjusting techniques.

To book an appointment or to clear more about their treatments:

Phone: 732-970-3888

Email: dr.christopherholmes@gmail.com

Website: monmouthspinechiro.com