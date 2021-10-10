Submersible Solar Pumps Emerging Trends, Technology and Growth

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Submersible Solar Pumps market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Submersible Solar Pumps

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Submersible Solar Pumps. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Submersible Solar Pumps Market across various industries and regions.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4609

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Submersible Solar Pumps, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Submersible Solar Pumps Market.

The global solar pumps market was valued at US$ 1.1 Bn at the end of 2019 and is anticipated to surpass US$ 3.5 Bn during the forecast period. Solar pumps are witnessing immense penetration in the farming sector and it is anticipated to capture a significant chunk of the market share throughout the forecast period. A spurt in agricultural activities across the globe, coupled with high water demand for irrigation is set to drive the farming application segment.

The demand for solar pumps in the farming sector is rapidly increasing and is anticipated to grow significantly in the near future as farming is one of the prime contributors to GDP in many regions globally. Moreover, solar pumps leave minimal environmental impact vis-à-vis other conventionally powered pumps that have observed prolific growth in the worldwide market of solar pumps. The newest report by Fact.MR estimates that the farming sector will account for more than 66% of the total global value share and is projected to grow at a value CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period 2019-2029.

Key Takeaways of Solar Pumps Market

Global solar pumps market is expected to create an absolute $ opportunity of more than US$ 2.3 Bn and is anticipated to expand 3X from 2019 through 2029

4-6 HP solar pumps will hold maximum share in terms of value accounting for nearly 39% of the total market share and are projected to be valued at US$ 1.3 Bn by the end of forecast period (2019-2029)

South Asia is projected to hold maximum share in global solar pumps market and is expected to grow ~3.7X more than North America by the end of forecast period

India is projected to create an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 654.1 Mn between 2019 and 2029 and is estimated to be valued at US$ 865.9 Mn in 2029

“Solar pumps are still in the introduction phase of the market and scope of applications where it can be used are still being explored. Given the growing adoption of solar pumps, they are anticipated to witness high demand growth in the coming years.” Says the Fact.MR’s analyst

Need more information about Report Methodology? Click here- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=4609

Product Launch and Expansion Paves Way for Future Growth Prospects

The report reveals some of the prominent key players, including KSB SE & Co. KGaA, Kirloskar Brothers Limited, Grundfos, Franklin Electric, BW Solar (Waterboy), Stanley Black & Decker Inc., Glynncorp Electrical, Bernt Lorentz GmbH & Co. KG, and others. Prominent players are focusing on expansion and new product launches to strengthen their global presence. For instance,

In 2019, Stanley Black & Decker launched STANLEY Earth with the introduction of solar powered water pumps, to empower farmers of India

In 2019, Grundfos inaugurated its new sales office in Surabaya, Indonesia to enhance customer experience in key segments

Key Segments of the Solar Pumps Market

Fact.MR’s study on the solar pumps market offers information divided into four key segments— type, capacity, application, and region.

This report offers comprehensive data and information about important market dynamics and growth parameters associated with these categories.

Type Submersible Alternating Current (AC) Direct Current (DC)

Surface Alternating Current (AC) Direct Current (DC)

Capacity Below 4 HP

4-6 HP

6-8 HP

Above 8 HP Application Farming Irrigation Livestock Aquaculture

Residential Building Drinking

Commercial Swimming Pool Pond Management

National Parks

Industry Water Treatment Region North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Full Access of this Exclusive Report is Available at- https://www.factmr.com/checkout/4609

Key Question answered in the survey of Submersible Solar Pumps market report:

Sales and Demand of Submersible Solar Pumps

Growth of Submersible Solar Pumps Market

Market Analysis of Submersible Solar Pumps

Market Insights of Submersible Solar Pumps

Key Drivers Impacting the Submersible Solar Pumps market

Which are the Key drivers impacted by Submersible Solar Pumps market

Restraints Shaping Market Growth

Market Survey of Submersible Solar Pumps



More Valuable Insights on Submersible Solar Pumps Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Submersible Solar Pumps, Sales and Demand of Submersible Solar Pumps, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.



Explore Fact.MR’s Comprehensive Coverage on Industrial Goods Domain:

Utility Locator Market – Market Forecast, Trend, Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market Insights 2020 to 2030

Firestop Sealants Market – Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market Insights 2019 to 2029

Centrifugal Chiller Market – Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market Insights 2019 to 2029

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com