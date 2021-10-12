New Book by Judy Meewezen: Turtle Soup for the King: The Cato Street Chronicles

NYC, USA, 2021-Oct-12 — /EPR Network/ — ADELAIDE BOOKS is proud to present the latest work by Judy Meewezen: Turtle Soup for the King: The Cato Street Chronicles.

In February 1820, a gang of men, led by Arthur Thistlewood and his committee gather in a loft to assassinate the British Cabinet, ostensibly dining together in nearby Grosvenor Square. The plot has been masterminded by a government spy. Though the Committee is hanged, their ambitions do not die with them.

Driven by hunger and by rage at the Peterloo massacre of August 1819 , the men are easily led. It has been easy for historians to dismiss the so-called “Cato Street Conspirators” as misguided fools. But with what meager resources, they fought to the bone for universal suffrage! Judy Meewezen plunders her own extensive research and experiences to imagine the story from the participants’ point of view, of their own and their families’ efforts to create a fairer world.

“It is exceptionally well researched, and shows a deep understanding of the circumstances, personal and historical, that could lead people to imagine that they could assassinate their own government and set off a popular rebellion. There are fictional events and characters, but these fit so well with what is known that the dividing line is almost imperceptible, even to the well-informed reader. It pulls off the trick of making the conspiracy seem at the same time both bizarre and understandable…” — Robert Poole, Professor of History, UCLAN, School of Humanities

“Meewezen’s beautiful story-telling brings the fascinating events of the Cato Street Conspiracy, London, 1820, to life at last. Turtle Soup for the King is meticulously researched, the result of painstaking visits to archives and locations in Britain and beyond, as well as creative immersion in the back-story of a momentous, but all-too-often overlooked historical moment…” — Dr Sibylle Erle MA PhD FRSA FHEA

Londoner, Judy Meewezen is a full-time writer. She earned a living in the mainstream print and broadcast media, firstly as an arts journalist and broadcaster, later in creative jobs in television documentaries and drama series in Britain and Europe. In her own story-telling, she is drawn to the skittishness of memory and to secrets from the shadows of history. Judy enjoys a widely scattered community of family and close friends. She is a traveler, an honorary Austrian, a lover of South Africa, and an enthusiastic cook.

Title: Turtle Soup for the King: The Cato Street Chronicles

Author: Judy Meewezen

Publisher: Adelaide Books

Publisher Website: https://adelaidebooks.org/

Publisher Email: info@adelaidebooks.org

ISBN: 978-1954351356

Price: $24.20

Page Count: 568 pages

Formats: Paperback

Description of the company: ADELAIDE BOOKS LLC is a New York based independent company dedicated to publishing literary fiction and creative nonfiction. It was founded in July 2017 as an imprint of the Adelaide Literary Magazine, with the aim to facilitate publishing of novels, memoirs, and collections of short stories, poems, and essays by contributing authors of our magazine and other qualified writers.