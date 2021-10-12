New Book by Claire Ibarra: Fragile Saints

NYC, USA, 2021-Oct-12 — /EPR Network/ — ADELAIDE BOOKS is proud to present the latest work by Claire Ibarra: Fragile Saints

A heartfelt debut, Fragile Saints follows the journey of a woman bruised by betrayal and divorce to her father’s ancestral home in Peru. Like the silkworms on the family farm, Elsa emerges from her cocoon transformed and ready to brave a new life. Fans of Isabel Allende will savor this lushly textured romance. —Debra Dean, author of The Madonnas of Leningrad.

Claire Ibarra is a writer, poet, and photographer. She received her MFA in creative writing from Florida International University. Her work can be found in many fine literary journals and anthologies. Claire’s poetry chapbook Vortex of Our Affections was published by Finishing Line Press in 2017. She lives and teaches in Colorado.

Title: Fragile Saints

Author: Claire Ibarra

Publisher: Adelaide Books

Publisher Website: https://adelaidebooks.org/

Publisher Email: info@adelaidebooks.org

ISBN: 978-1954351745

Price: $19.60

Page Count: 190 pages

Formats: Paperback

Description of the company: ADELAIDE BOOKS LLC is a New York based independent company dedicated to publishing literary fiction and creative nonfiction. It was founded in July 2017 as an imprint of the Adelaide Literary Magazine, with the aim to facilitate publishing of novels, memoirs, and collections of short stories, poems, and essays by contributing authors of our magazine and other qualified writers.