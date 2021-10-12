Nashville Religion Communicators Inspired by Tools from American Red Cross

Nashville, TN, 2021-Oct-12 — /EPR Network/ — The Nashville Chapter of the Religion Communicators Council (RCC) meets monthly to talk about topics of interest and hear from professionals in religious communications.

The Religion Communicators Council (RCC) is an interfaith association of religion communicators at work in print and electronic communication, marketing and public relations. The Nashville Chapter meets monthly to learn about other faith traditions, learn from fellow communicators and gain professional development opportunities.

The October meeting featured a speaker from the American Red Cross who encouraged RCC members with tools for best practices in fundraising and engaging volunteers. “It was a meeting jam-packed with helpful information and guidance,” said Julie Brinker, communications coordinator for the Nashville RCC chapter and Director of Community Affairs for the Church of Scientology Nashville.

The RCC has members from every faith group and walk of life including Baha’is, Christians, Jews, Muslims, Scientologists, Sikhs, Hindus and more. The RCC, founded in 1929, is an association of communications professionals who work for and with a diverse group of faith-based organizations in the areas of communications, public relations, advertising and development.

The RCC provides opportunities for communicators to learn from each other. Together, RCC members promote excellence in the communication of faith and values in the public arena. For more information about the Religion Communicators Council, visit religioncommunicators.org/nashville-chapter.