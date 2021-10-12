New Book by Lynn Woodworth Gregory: The Other Side of a Tapestry

NYC, USA, 2021-Oct-12 — /EPR Network/ — ADELAIDE BOOKS is proud to present the latest work by Lynn Woodworth Gregory: The Other Side of a Tapestry

The Other Side of a Tapestry tells the story of Teri Addison as she attempts to decode a puzzling letter written in Spanish to her deceased mother from a former family maid. What starts out as a simple translation exercise grows in complexity as each step evokes childhood memories that result in the unearthing of long-buried secrets and trips to Argentina where Teri learns the ways in which her life has intersected with that country’s painful history.

Lynn Woodworth Gregory was born in 1947 in New Rochelle, NY; lived in Buenos Aires Argentina between the ages of one and six during the post-World War II dictatorship of Juan Peron; and spent the remainder of her childhood, in Norwalk, CT. Her father was an international businessman who worked in the export-inport shipping field and their home was often visited by people from around the world. It was consequently not surprising that Lynn ended up with college degrees in Social and Cultural Anthropology and a professional career that revolved around research designed to learn about different cultures and ways to bridge gaps in cross-cultural communication. Throughout her forty year career, she met and heard the stories of a variety of interesting people, many of whom, along with her own life experiences, inspired the creation of the fictional characters and stories depicted in The Other Side of a Tapestry. This is Dr. Gregory’s first completed work of fiction. She currently lives in Philadelphia, PA.

Title: The Other Side of a Tapestry

Author: Lynn Woodworth Gregory

Publisher: Adelaide Books

Publisher Website: https://adelaidebooks.org/

Publisher Email: info@adelaidebooks.org

ISBN: 978-1954351837

Price: $22.30

Page Count: 334 pages

Formats: Paperback

