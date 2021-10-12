New Book by Alan J Steinberg: To be Enlightened

NYC, USA, 2021-Oct-12 — /EPR Network/ — ADELAIDE BOOKS is proud to present the latest work by Alan J Steinberg: To be Enlightened

“Steinberg’s debut novel offers a quirky, engaging backdrop for an informative exposition on Vedic philosophy and religious symbolism… A lively novel that teaches the precepts of meditation and the roots of religion.” –Kirkus Reviews

“To Be Enlightened by Alan J. Steinberg is one of the most compelling and in-depth introductions to meditation… It is not often that a great novel with interesting but flawed characters teaches you so much about reaching self-actualization but this superb story did just that.” –Readers’ Favorite Book Review

“The spiritual and philosophical blend together beautifully in this compelling novel by Dr. Alan Steinberg. His deep knowledge of Yoga, meditation, and human nature make for a page-turning read that will enlighten all readers.”-Iris Krasnow, New York Times bestselling author of Camp Girls: Fireside Lessons on Friendship, Courage, and Loyalty

“Dr. Alan J. Steinberg’s debut novel in some ways echoes other works with similar themes, e.g., Nietzsche’s Thus Spoke Zarathustra, or Siddhartha by Herman Hesse. But To Be Enlightened provides a distinctive, twenty-first-century take on setting and characters, giving it a uniquely California flavor…. To Be Enlightened is sure to illuminate the unenlightened readers, expanding their understanding of eastern philosophy and religion.”-Chanticleer Book Reviews

Alan J. Steinberg, MD is board-certified in Internal Medicine and practices with the Cedars-Sinai Medical Group in Beverly Hills, California. He also serves as one of the attending physicians for the NBA’s Los Angeles Clippers. He grew up in Las Vegas, Nevada, where he learned Transcendental Meditation (TM) in 1975. Earning his undergraduate degree at Pomona and Pitzer Colleges in Claremont, California, he went on to attend the University of Nevada School of Medicine, receiving an MD degree in 1984. His first book was a non-fiction consumer’s guide, The Insider’s Guide to HMOs (Plume/Penguin), which garnered favorable reviews in the Los Angeles Times and other publications as well as appearances on The Today Show, 20/20 and C-Span. The book helped sway the direction that healthcare was heading in the late 1990s. His debut novel, To Be Enlightened (Adelaide Books, 2021), is a work of visionary fiction, inspired by some of his own experiences as a lifelong practitioner of TM. Dr. Steinberg lives with his wife of over thirty-five years in Los Angeles, California. They are the proud parents of three young adults.

Title: To be Enlightened

Author: Alan J Steinberg

Publisher: Adelaide Books

Publisher Website: https://adelaidebooks.org/

Publisher Email: info@adelaidebooks.org

ISBN: 978-1955196123

Price: $27.70

Page Count: 340 pages

Formats: Paperback

Description of the company: ADELAIDE BOOKS LLC is a New York based independent company dedicated to publishing literary fiction and creative nonfiction. It was founded in July 2017 as an imprint of the Adelaide Literary Magazine, with the aim to facilitate publishing of novels, memoirs, and collections of short stories, poems, and essays by contributing authors of our magazine and other qualified writers.