New Book by L.C. Fiore: Coyote Loop

“As gritty and shrewd as Chicago itself, Coyote Loop brilliantly probes the underbelly of our city’s famed trading pit in the nadir of 2008, where brutality and grace collide in John Ganzi: South Sider, struggling dad, and a character I won’t soon forget.” –Emily Gray Tedrowe, author of The Talented Miss Farwell

“In John Ganzi, Fiore gives us a fast-talking, foul-mouthed, money grubbing options trader we would love to hate—if only we could. As he navigates fatherhood and friendship, and runs headlong into his own tragic flaws, he earns our hearts.” –Heather Newton, author of Under The Mercy Trees

“Irreverent, funny, heartfelt…Coyote Loop drops us into a bull pit in Chicago at the peak of the ‘08 recession, guided by a trader’s voice that seems the very eye to our human condition. Masterfully spun and deeply entertaining, Fiore has delivered us a literary grenade with the pin pulled.” –Owen Duffy, author of One Summer on Cutthroat Lake,/p>

“Fiore paints this world with the practiced hand of a skilled writer as a man and a city are on the verge of change. Like all good fiction, Coyote Loop takes us to a place we hadn’t expected, yet somehow entertains and informs at the same time. This is a novel you don’t want to miss.” –Steve Cushman, author of Hopscotch: a Novel

“The first strength to note about this astute and compelling story is its ability to draw readers into the bullring of stock trading and operations, a highly charged atmosphere that is purposeful, passionate, and rife with struggle and change.”

—Midwest Book Reviews

“An exquisitely written tale about relationships that evolves into a special sort of love story…Coyote Loop feels like Chicago. The Windy City takes the stage as a character, breathing and heaving with both its beauty and warts. L.C. Fiore’s new novel belongs on your must-read list.”

—Windy City Reviews

“This novel stands out not only for creating an unforgettable, all-too-human protagonist in John Andrew Ganzi, but also for taking us inside the fascinating, exotic world of options traders.”

—Southern Literary Review, “June Read of the Month”

“Coyote Loop is deft and balanced, written in prose that is fluid and replete with mesmerizing descriptions…. Themes of love, family, relationships, parenting, and authenticity are elaborately written. L. C. Fiore’s engaging humor flows naturally throughout the exciting ride with John Ganzi.”

—Readers’ Favorite

L.C. Fiore’s novel The Last Great American Magic won Novel of the Year from Underground Book Reviews. He also is the author of Green Gospel (Livingston Press, 2011), which was named First Runner-Up in the Eric Hoffer Book Awards (General Fiction); short-listed for the Balcones Fiction Prize; and long-listed for the Crook’s Corner Book Prize. His fiction has appeared in Ploughshares, Michigan Quarterly Review, New South, and storySouth, among others, and has been anthologized in Sudden Flash Youth: 65 Short Short Stories (Persea Books) and Tattoos (Main Street Rag). An award-winning short-story writer and editor, his work has also appeared on NPR, TriQuarterly Review, The Good Men Project, and in various baseball publications, including The Love of the Game: Essays by Lifelong Fans (McFarland & Co.). He is the host of The A440 Podcast, www.a440pod.com. He is the communications director for the North Carolina Writers’ Network and lives in Chapel Hill, NC, with his wife and family.

Title: Coyote Loop

Author: L.C. Fiore

Publisher: Adelaide Books

Publisher Website: https://adelaidebooks.org/

Publisher Email: info@adelaidebooks.org

ISBN: 978-1954351370

Price: $22.30

Page Count: 336 pages

Formats: Paperback

