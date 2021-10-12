Law Advocate Group Best Law Firm In Los Angeles

Los Angeles, CA, 2021-Oct-12 — /EPR Network/ — Law Advocate Group, LLP is a top law firm in Beverly Hills. They mainly serve the Los Angeles area. The group of lawyers has excellent knowledge in various fields. They have more than 80 years of combined experience and expertise in criminal law, business law, real estate laws et cetera. Here are some of the attorneys who can defend, assert, and fight for your legal rights. Mr.Doron F.Eghbali and Mr. Ryan Agsalud are the senior partners at Law Advocate Group, LLP. Besides this, they have Susan Rabin and Pal A. Lengyel- Leahu, who are Of Counsel.

The Law Advocate Group, LLP, based in Beverly Hills who have significant clients from Los Angeles, provides a plethora of services. Here are some of the categories of law services which the experts offer –

Business Law, Criminal Law, Real estate laws, civil litigation, and entertainment laws corporate laws, criminal defense, DUI et cetera.

This is one of the most significant areas where one needs to hire a lawyer. The Law Advocate Group, LLP Lawyers, are well trained and experienced in Business Law and various other branches of law. The group has been formed by lawyers who have long-term experience in different specific units of legal aspects.

Let’s Discover Together More About Law Advocate Group, LLP Lawyers:

They provide high-quality legal solutions depending on the individual needs of the client. The business lawyers of Lawyer Advocate Group, LLP are well–respected and have an excellent reputation in all the fields. You name them, and the advocates are there at your help anytime.

Due to their vast legal experience, most of the clients are long-time clients. This is because of the winning ratio of cases of this group. They also have a wide range of knowledge about different legal issues affecting the business legally at any point in time.

The Lawyer Advocate Group, LLP, are the lawyers updated with the latest changes in the

Legal World. This helps them to understand their client requirements better and provide them the best solution for legal advice. You can contact them at their office –

###

9701 Wilshire Boulevard #1000

Beverly Hills, CA 90212

Phone: (855) 598-3258

Secondary phone: (310) 651-3065

Email: DoronEghbali@lawadvocategroup.com

Website: https://www.lawadvocategroup.com/