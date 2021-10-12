Azure Cloud Managed Services | Erp on Cloud for Manufacturing

Katprotech

Posted on 2021-10-12 by in Software // 0 Comments

Karnataka, India, 2021-Oct-12 — /EPR Network/ — Katpro Technologies is your Technology Solutions Company focusing on engineering cutting edge and disruptive solutions for ISVs and Enterprises.

With over 10 years in business, we have the reputation of being successful in appreciating every business nuances and excelled at engineering turnkey solutions.

Our solutions are not industry specific, but rather are client specific collaborative engagement. pioneers in Mailbox Migration Services and Office 365 Consulting. A single, real-time view of all activity around a client or issue available to everyone across your organization. 360 degrees of multi-channel nurturing, dialogue, and insight. 

Katpro’s SharePoint consulting services include offering expert technical assistance for companies to successfully adopt the SharePoint platform. We work with you beginning with the research of the need for the platform for your business, till deployment. We strive to build a collaborative workspace that enhances productivity, cuts operational costs and offers better ROI.

