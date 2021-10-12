GreenTree Electronics – A leading Distributors of Obsolete Electronic Components

Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel, 2021-Oct-12 — /EPR Network/ — GreenTree Electronics LTD. is a Leading Distributor of Electronic Components Manufacturers and Distributer of Integrated Circuits. For over 20 years in the electronic industry, they are providing electronic components and services to global industries.

GreenTree Electronics is also a leading distributor of Obsolete Electronic Components. They are specialized in providing reliable, authenticated, genuine obsolete electronic components with full traceability or authentication tests in accordance with customers’ requirements document.

They provide reliable and authenticated obsolete electronic components to various applications, including Military, Medical, and Industrial, to hundreds of OEM’s around the globe. They also supply obsolete electronic components with full traceability (C of C) or with authentication reports in accordance with customers’ testing requirements document.

For more information visit: https://www.gtelec.com/index.php?option=com_dynamicpage&view=page&id=4&Itemid=200

