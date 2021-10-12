Unique Custom Marine Vault Launches New Storage Boating Facility

Pompano Beach, FL, 2021-Oct-12 — /EPR Network/ — A new 25,000 sqft boat storage warehouse has opened to offer the best complete boat care service in Florida’s Pompano Beach.

Owned and operated by Unique Custom Marine Vault, the unit is a safe and secure marine facility with an in-house mechanic and boat transporters.

“If you are looking for a place to store your boat, there is no better spot in South Florida,” asserted facility owner Dave Delezenne, a well-respected professional known within the boating industry.

UCM’s focus is on high-end performance boats but can cater to whatever needs a client has. The facility is available for storage year-round, seasonal or short term and can cater to boats, jet skis, and cars and motorcycles.

The company combines to offer a truly one-stop-shop for boating enthusiasts. It is built on Mr Delezenne’s 16-year experience of being a trusted transporter for various manufacturers, dealers and owners.

“With your boat stored at UCM, it means you don’t have to worry about transport as we offer both short trips to the boat ramp and long-distance trips across the country,” he said.

“Our drivers are experts not only at hauling large vessels but also dropping them in and pulling them out of the water. We do all of this at what we feel are affordable rates for the service we provide.”

UCM also offers a full-service concierge, from storage, repairs, cleaning to fully stocking a boat with beverages and ice before a day out.

Their services have gained many plaudits from satisfied clients. Commented Eric R.

“Dave and his team are second to none when it comes to transporting a high-end performance boat. My boating experience has improved exponentially since hiring because I don’t have to deal with the headaches of moving my boat around or getting it in the water.”

For more information on UCM’s service:

Phone: 855-432-3195

Email: uniquecustommarine@gmail.com

Website: https://ucmarinevault.com/