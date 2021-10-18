Lucintel Forecasts Zirconia Gas Sensor Market to Grow at a CAGR of 8%-10%

According to the recent study the zirconia gas sensor market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8%-10% from 2020 to 2025. Growth in this market is primarily driven by the increasing focus on the enhancement of employee safety in multiple industries, including oil & gas by detecting hazardous gas and increasing government initiatives to reduce the air pollution.

Browse XX figures / charts and XX tables in this 150-page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in zirconia gas sensor market by gas type (oxygen, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, ammonia, chlorine, hydrogen sulfide, and others), application (smelting, sewage treatment, medical care, air quality monitoring, industrial environment, energy efficiency, and others), end use industry (food & beverage, healthcare, automotive, aerospace, oil and gas, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (ROW)).

“Oil and gas market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on end use industry, the zirconia gas sensor market is segmented into food & beverage, healthcare, automotive, aerospace, oil and gas, and others. Lucintel forecasts that the oil and gas market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period due to focus on the enhancement of employee safety.

“Asia Pacific will dominate the zirconia gas sensor market in near future”

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to growth of the automotive and healthcare industries.

Major players of zirconia gas sensor market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Figaro Engineering, Bosch Sensor Tec Gmbh, Dynament, Sensirion Ag, Alpha sense, Amphenol Advanced Sensors, and Cambridge CMOS Sensors are among the major zirconia gas sensor providers.

Major players of zirconia gas sensor market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market.