Lucintel Forecasts Sensor Fusion Market to Grow at a CAGR of 18%-20%

According to the recent study the sensor fusion market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 18%-20% from 2020 to 2025. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing demand for integrated sensor in smartphones and growing trend of miniaturization in the consumer electronics industry.

Browse XX figures / charts and XX tables in this 150-page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in sensor fusion market by technology (MEMS and Non-MEMS), sensor type (accelerometers, capacitive sensor, pressure sensor, temperature sensor , touch sensor , radar sensor , image sensor , and others), end use industry (automotive, industrial, consumer electronics, healthcare, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (ROW)).

“Consumer electronics market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on end use industry, the sensor fusion market is segmented into automotive, industrial, consumer electronics, healthcare, and others. Lucintel forecasts that the automotive market is expected to remain the largest segment and it is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing penetration and utilization of smartphones across the world.

“Asia Pacific will dominate the sensor fusion market in near future”

Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest region over the forecast period the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing demand for electric vehicles and the consumer electronics industry.

Major players of sensor fusion market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Invensense, Inc., NXP Semiconductors, Bosch Sensortec GmbH, Kionix, Inc., Analog Devices, Renesas, Baselabs GmbH, and Senion are among the major sensor fusion providers.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace.