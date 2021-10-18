Lucintel Forecasts Smartphone Biometric Sensor Market to Grow at a CAGR of 10%-12%

According to the recent study the smartphone biometric sensor market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10%-12% from 2020 to 2025. Growth in this market is primarily driven by high growing trend of the adoption of wearable and smart devices along with rising demand for smartphones.

Browse XX figures / charts and XX tables in this 150-page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in smartphone biometric sensor market by technology (palm, eye, face, vein, and voice), function (security, payments and data access), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (ROW)).

“Face and voice market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on technology, the smartphone biometric sensor market is segmented into palm, eye, face, vein, and voice. Lucintel forecasts that the face and voice market is expected to remain the highest growth during the forecast period due to their easy usability, reasonable performance, low costs, and well-developed supply chain.

“Within the forensic technology market, the security segment is expected to remain the largest function”

Based on function, the security segment is expected to witness the and it is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to rising adoption of smartphone linkages to daily activities, which often requires storing highly sensitive information. Consumers are concerned about the security protection of their passwords. A multi-factor security access using biometric recognition provides smartphone users higher convenience and security.

“Asia Pacific will dominate the smartphone biometric sensor market in near future”

Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest region over the forecast period due to the swelling usage of fingerprint biometrics in countries, such as India.

Major players of smartphone biometric sensor market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Apple, Thales, NEC, Fujitsu, ImageWare Systems, BioEnable Technologies, Mobbeel, M2SYS, and SIC Biometrics are among the major smartphone biometric sensor providers.

