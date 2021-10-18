Lucintel Forecasts Submersible Pressure Sensor Market to Grow at a CAGR of 4%-6%

According to the recent study the submersible pressure sensor market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4%-6% from 2020 to 2025. Growth in this market is primarily driven by growing demand for submersible pressure sensor for level measurement in rivers and lakes, and increasing need for monitoring of sewage, and storm water retention basins.

Browse XX figures / charts and XX tables in this 150-page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in submersible pressure sensor market by product type (stainless steel vented submersible pressure sensor and titanium vented submersible pressure sensor), end use industry (marine, oil & gas, wastewater, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (ROW)).

“Stainless steel vented submersible pressure sensor market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on product type, the submersible pressure sensor market is segmented into stainless steel vented submersible pressure sensor and titanium vented submersible pressure sensor. Lucintel forecasts that the stainless steel vented submersible pressure sensor market is expected to remain the highest growth segment during the forecast period due to various benefits of stainless steel vented submersible pressure sensor, such as high accuracy and reliability and minimal maintenance and care.

“Asia Pacific will dominate the submersible pressure sensor market in near future”

Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest region over the forecast period supported by increasing advancements in water level sensing technologies and wastewater treatment activities in the region.

Major players of submersible pressure sensor market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. WIKA, Gems Sensor & Controls, Transducers Direct, OMEGA, and Automation Products Group are among the major submersible pressure sensor providers.

