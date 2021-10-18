Lucintel Forecasts Tilt Sensor Market to Grow at a CAGR of 7%-9%

According to the recent study the tilt sensor market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7%-9% from 2020 to 2025. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing demand for MEMS technology and rising demand for construction equipment.

Browse XX figures / charts and XX tables in this 150-page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in tilt sensor market by product type (switch based, proportional, and optical), material type (metal, and non-metal), technology (force balance, mems, and fluid filled), end use industry (mining & construction, automotive, telecommunications, aerospace & defense, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (ROW)).

Download sample report and view detailed Table of Content by clicking on below link https://www.lucintel.com/tilt-sensor-market.aspx

“Mining and construction market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on end use industry, the tilt sensor market is segmented into mining & construction, automotive, telecommunications, aerospace & defense, and others. Lucintel forecasts that the mining & construction market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period and it is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the use of a wide range of applications in mining and construction machines and equipment. Measuring the angle of drilling is another major driving factor for tilt sensors in the construction industry.

“Asia Pacific will dominate the tilt sensor market in near future”

Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest region over the forecast period due to growth of the mining and construction, aerospace and defense, and automotive end use industries.

Download Brochure of this report by clicking on https://www.lucintel.com/tilt-sensor-market.aspx

Major players of tilt sensor market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Sick AG, TE Connectivity, IFM Electronic GmbH, Murata Manufacturing, Pepperl+Fuchs Vertrieb GmbH, Jewell Instruments, Balluff, DIS Sensors, and The Fredericks Company are among the major tilt sensor providers.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or click on this link https://www.lucintel.com/tilt-sensor-market.aspx or helpdesk@lucintel.com