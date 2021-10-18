Lucintel Forecasts Interactive Voice Response Market to grow at a CAGR of 6% to 8% from 2021 to 2026

According to the recent study the interactive voice response market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6% to 8% from 2021 to 2026. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing demand for cloud-based technologies, increased security concerns, and increasing integration of advanced technologies.

Browse XX figures / charts and XX tables in this 150 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in interactive voice response market by technology (speech based and touch-tone based), deployment mode (cloud and on premise), organization size (small and medium (SME) and large enterprise), services (installation, training & education, and maintenance & support), solution (call routing, outbound, self-service), end use industry (BFSI, travel & hospitality, pharma & healthcare, telecommunication, government, transportation & logistics, media, retail & E-commerce, education, and other), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

“Speech based market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on technology, the interactive voice response market is segmented into speech based and touch-tone based), deployment mode (cloud and on premise. Lucintel forecasts that the speech based market is expected to remain the largest segment due to rising demand of natural language processing (NLP) technology that helps in reducing the amount of time spent by an individual and increasing demand in telecommunication, e-commerce, BFSI, and other industries.

“Within the interactive voice response market, the BFSI segment is expected to remain the largest end use industry”

Based on end use industry the BFSI segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the rising number of calls and the need of higher scalability and efficiency in organizations.

“North America will dominate the interactive voice response market in near future”

North America will remain the largest region during the forecast period due to growing adoption of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), natural language processing (AI) in the U.S. and demand for enhanced customer service and a higher level of customer interaction.

Major players of interactive voice response market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Nuance Communications, Inc., Avaya Inc., Verizon Communications Inc., 24/7 Customer, Inc., Genesys Telecommunication Laboratories, Inc., West Corporation, AT&T Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Aspect Software Parent Inc., New Voice Media, IVR Lab, 8X8, Inc, Nec Corporation, Centurylink are among the major interactive voice response providers.

